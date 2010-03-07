VIRGIN STEELE: entro il 2020 un nuovo disco

|
I Virgin Steele hanno rivelato, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, di essere nel bel mezzo delle registrazioni per il nuovo album la cui uscita è prevista entro la fine del 2020 per la SPV/Steamhammer.
Contestualmente hanno annunciato la pubblicazione di un documentario intitolato Visions Of Eden - An Inside The Music Documentary, che conterrà anche i video dei brani God Above God e The Hidden God
Greetings Friends!
We are currently in the middle of recording what will be the next brand new VIRGIN STEELE studio album…(more details will be forthcoming in the weeks and months ahead), but right now we can tell you that it is very much in the Epic, BARBARIC-ROMANTIC Metal vein, and we do intend to have it ready for a 2020 release.