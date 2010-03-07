VIRGIN STEELE: entro il 2020 un nuovo disco

E' da Nocturnes che hanno preso una fase calante impressionante. Li ho difesi fino a Black Light Bacchanalia che per me è un capolavoro, ma adesso è impossibile. O Defeis si decide a moderare la sua voce su toni medio bassi senza miagolii e strilletti vari, a prendere un batterista degno di sto nome (Gilchriest ritorna ti prego), e a produrre un disco come si deve o addio. Fate un benedetto DVD/Blu Ray e ritiratevi con dischi grandiosi su dischi che avete alle spalle. Per favore.