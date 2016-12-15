      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Currents
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di The Way it Ends
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

17/04/20
BLOODBOUND
Bloodheads United

17/04/20
HARTMANN
15 Pearls And Gems

17/04/20
ORANSSI PAZUZU
Mestarin kynsi

17/04/20
MYRATH
Live in Carthage

17/04/20
ULVEBLOD
Omnia Mors Aequat

17/04/20
AZATH
Through a Warren of Shadow

17/04/20
HELLRIDE
Goodbyes To Forever

17/04/20
TURMION KATILOT
Global Warning

17/04/20
THE DITCH AND THE DELTA
The Ditch And The Delta

17/04/20
OCEAN CHIEF
Den Tredje Dagen

CONCERTI

17/04/20
NECRODEATH
SCUUM - PESCARA

18/04/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA

18/04/20
NECRODEATH
GARAGESOUND - BARI

18/04/20
CULTUS SANGUINE + TETHRA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

20/04/20
ROSS THE BOSS + GUESTS (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/04/20
UADA + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

21/04/20
UADA + VELNIAS + GRIFT + SOLBRUD
Revolver Club - San Donà di Piave (VE)

23/04/20
IGORRR + AUTHOR & PUNISHER + OTTO VON SCHIRACH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

23/04/20
TERRORIZER + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

24/04/20
1914 + guests
ALCHEMICA CLUB - BOLOGNA
CURRENTS: a giugno il secondo album, ecco i dettagli e un video
17/04/2020 - 11:21 (30 letture)

ARTICOLI
07/02/2018
Live Report
MISS MAY I + FIT FOR A KING + VOID OF VISION + CURRENTS
Legend Club, Milano, 01/02/2018
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/04/2020 - 11:21
CURRENTS: a giugno il secondo album, ecco i dettagli e un video
01/12/2019 - 10:13
CURRENTS: presentato il video di ''Poverty Of Self''
18/01/2019 - 16:50
EVERGREY: svelano il brano 'Currents' e le quattro date italiane del tour
03/11/2018 - 10:24
CURRENTS: annunciano il nuovo EP, ecco il singolo 'Into Despair'
10/01/2018 - 11:11
CURRENTS: guarda il video di ''Delusion''
16/06/2017 - 13:38
CURRENTS: disponibile il video di ''Apnea''
15/12/2016 - 16:10
IMMOLATION: a febbraio arriva ''Atonement'', ascolta ''Destructive Currents''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/04/2020 - 14:32
NAGLFAR: online il terzo singolo da ''Cerecloth''
17/04/2020 - 14:28
CRYPTEX: presentato il nuovo singolo
17/04/2020 - 14:19
JUDICATOR: previsto per luglio il nuovo album
17/04/2020 - 11:43
MAMELI ROCK: in streaming l'Inno di Mameli rivisitato contro il Covid-19
17/04/2020 - 11:43
WHITECHAPEL: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Hickory Creek''
17/04/2020 - 11:40
NEMUS: online lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
17/04/2020 - 11:36
DIE KREATUR: disponibile il video di ''Kalter Als Der Tod''
17/04/2020 - 11:28
RIOT: previsto per il 2021 il nuovo album
17/04/2020 - 11:09
HAVOK: ascolta ''Fear Campaign'' dal disco in arrivo
17/04/2020 - 10:59
THE DEAD DAISIES: ecco il lyric video di ''Unspoken''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     