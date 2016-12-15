CURRENTS: a giugno il secondo album, ecco i dettagli e un video

|
I Currents faranno uscire il loro nuovo e secondo album The Way it Ends il 5 giugno tramite l'etichetta Sharptone Records. Ecco a sinistra la copertina e in basso gli undici titoli della tracklist:
Never There
A Flag to Wave
Poverty of Self
Monsters
Kill the Ache
Let Me Leave
Origin
Split
Second Skin
How I Fall Apart
Better Days
La band svela oggi il video del singolo A Flag to Wave. In merito al pezzo, il gruppo dichiara:
"'A Flag to Wave' is about the search for identity and purpose" says singer Brian Wille. "This song goes out to anyone looking for meaning in their lives and to those who have already found it. Over the last four years, we have traveled the world trying to make a name for ourselves - playing shows with some of our favorite bands and touring all over the United States, Europe, the UK, and parts of Canada. We've been met with various hardships along the way, but have also been met with unprecedented kindness, support, and friendship that we will cherish and appreciate for the rest of our lives. There are no plans of stopping and with our new record, we plan to hit the world harder than ever".