WHITESNAKE: in arrivo la raccolta ''The Rock Album'', ascolta un brano inedito

I Whitesnake hanno annunciato per il 19 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite la EMI, della loro nuova raccolta tematica The Rock Album. Questo disco fa parte di una trilogia comprendente anche Love Songs e The Blues Album che usciranno successivamente.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il brano inedito Always The Same, proveniente dalle registrazioni per l'album Flesh & Blood.
Tracklist:
01. Still Of The Night
02. Best Years
03. Tell Me How
04. Love Ain’t No Stranger
05. All Or Nothing
06. Give Me All Your Love
07. Can You Hear the Wind Blow
08. Restless Heart
09. Anything You Want
10. Here I Go Again
11. Judgement Day
12. She Give Me
13. Crying
14. Can’t Stop Now
15. Always The Same
16. Forevermore