      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover della Raccolta
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/04/20
NECRODEATH
Neraka (EP)

21/04/20
HYPERION (ITA)
Into the Maelstrom

23/04/20
HELIOSS
Devenir le Soleil

24/04/20
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD
Sonic Forces

24/04/20
TRAVELER
Termination Shock

24/04/20
TOGETHER TO THE STARS
As We Wither

24/04/20
NYRST
Orsok

24/04/20
VOICES OF RUIN
Path To Immortality

24/04/20
ULCERATE
Stare Into Death and Be Still

24/04/20
SABIENDAS
Repulsive Transgression

CONCERTI

18/04/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA

18/04/20
NECRODEATH
GARAGESOUND - BARI

18/04/20
CULTUS SANGUINE + TETHRA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

20/04/20
ROSS THE BOSS + GUESTS (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/04/20
UADA + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

21/04/20
UADA + VELNIAS + GRIFT + SOLBRUD
Revolver Club - San Donà di Piave (VE)

23/04/20
IGORRR + AUTHOR & PUNISHER + OTTO VON SCHIRACH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

23/04/20
TERRORIZER + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

24/04/20
1914 + guests
ALCHEMICA CLUB - BOLOGNA

24/04/20
TERRORIZER + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
WHITESNAKE: in arrivo la raccolta ''The Rock Album'', ascolta un brano inedito
18/04/2020 - 17:11 (27 letture)

David D.
Sabato 18 Aprile 2020, 17.47.02
1
Complimenti a Coverdale, non ha messo l'ennesima riregistrazione di Here I Go Again!
RECENSIONI
70
75
76
81
90
89
77
86
88
88
83
80
ARTICOLI
23/06/2019
Live Report
DEF LEPPARD + WHITESNAKE
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 19/06/2019
16/07/2016
Live Report
WHITESNAKE + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR
Pistoia Blues, Piazza Duomo (PT), 15/07/2016
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/04/2020 - 17:11
WHITESNAKE: in arrivo la raccolta ''The Rock Album'', ascolta un brano inedito
01/04/2020 - 19:31
WHITESNAKE: pubblicati due video da ''The Purple Album''
23/03/2020 - 17:24
WHITESNAKE: tour annullati per problemi di salute di David Coverdale
23/12/2019 - 15:41
WHITESNAKE: presentano il live video di ''Hey You (You Make Me Rock)''
06/09/2019 - 10:40
WHITESNAKE: il videoclip di ''Trouble Is Your Middle Name''
16/08/2019 - 11:19
WHITESNAKE: l'edizione per il trentennale di ''Slip of the Tongue''
05/04/2019 - 17:09
WHITESNAKE: disponibile una nuova traccia
13/03/2019 - 18:27
WHITESNAKE: ascolta la nuova ''Trouble is Your Middle Name''
14/02/2019 - 17:43
WHITESNAKE: a maggio il nuovo album
04/02/2019 - 11:15
WHITESNAKE: disponibile la nuova versione di ''Slow An' Easy''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/04/2020 - 17:06
VEGA: presentato un nuovo estratto da ''Grit Your Teeth''
18/04/2020 - 17:02
MALIST: ascolta lo streaming integrale del nuovo disco
18/04/2020 - 16:48
DEF LEPPARD: guarda il video di ''Billy's Got A Gun'' dal nuovo DVD
18/04/2020 - 16:44
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD: ecco un nuovo singolo
18/04/2020 - 16:40
TURMION KATILOT: online il video di ''Naitu''
18/04/2020 - 16:36
THY DESPAIR: presentato il terzo singolo dal loro debutto
18/04/2020 - 12:09
MIKE LEPOND`S SILENT ASSASSINS: album a giugno, ecco il singolo
18/04/2020 - 12:02
CRO-MAGS: online il lyric video del singolo ''The Final Test''
18/04/2020 - 11:57
WILDERUN: firmato accordo con Century Media Records
18/04/2020 - 11:51
KANSAS: online il video di ''Throwing Mountains''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     