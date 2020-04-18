ALEAH: diffusi singolo e dettagli del disco postumo della cantante dei Trees Of Eternity

|
La Svart Records ha annunciato la pubblicazione di Aleah, disco omonimo e postumo della cantante dei Trees of Eternity Aleah. L'album verrà pubblicato il prossimo primo luglio.
Questo è il comunicato del compagno Juha Raivio (Swallow The Sun):
This day April 18th will always stay as the blackest and saddest day of my life.
But I want to remember this day also from something positive and good from now on.
I want to thank Svart Records for standing behind me and giving me the opportunity to release all this music so far to honour Aleah’s legacy, and now finally Aleah’s own album that she always wanted to release
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Album 1. Acoustic.
1.Vapour
2.Sacrifice
3.Open Sky
4.My Will
5.Breathe
6.Closing Under Pressure
7.Water and Wine
8.Terrestrial Torrents
9.Touch My Face
Album 2. Electric.
1.My Will
2.Sacrifice (feat. Anilah)
3.Inverted Enlightenment
4.Vapour
5.The Tower
6.Breathe
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano My Will.