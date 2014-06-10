MUSHROOMHEAD: previsto per giugno il nuovo disco

|
I Mushroomhead hanno annunciato per il 19 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album A Wonderful Life. Di seguito potete vedere il video di Seen It All.
Tracklist:
01. A Requiem for Tomorrow
02. Madness Within
03. Seen it All
04. The Heresy
05. What a Shame
06. Pulse
07. Carry On
08. The Time has Come
09. 11th Hour
10. I am the One
11. The Flood
12. Where the End Begins
13. Confutatis
14. To the Front (Bonus Track)
15. Sound of Destruction (Bonus Track)
16. Another Ghost (Bonus Track)
17. Lacrimosa (Bonus Track)