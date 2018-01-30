FOLLOW THE CIPHER: si separano dal bassista

|
I Follow The Cipher hanno reso nota, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, la separazione dal loro bassista Jonas Asplind. Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band e del bassista.
Friends, followers, members of the Cipher army all around the world.
May we have your attention for a little while?!
There is a lot going on behind the scene at the cipher camp. After some really busy times with various tours and other adventures we decided to get some rest and focus on songwriting and preparing for the next album! We are truly humble and grateful for the massive support and love from you, our fans! Thank you! We want to give it back to you in terms of the best frikkin music and performance we possibly can!
However, being in a band means many different wills and ways of seeing things. Trying to push the whole thing in the same direction, hopefully forward, is not always easy. And on top of that we all live pretty far from each other and have different personal/family situations. And so as a consequence of all these things it is with a heavy heart we announce the departure between Follow the Cipher and bass player Jonas Asplind. Jonas has been in the band for many years. always with big enthusiasm and sparking energy both on and off stage. With the years gone by conditions change and that is primarily what have lead to this decision.
We wish Jonas all the best in every way and the biggest of luck with Ad Infinitum where Jonas also has been shredding the bass for a while now.
With this chapter closed we now start the writing of a new one. Excited to see what the future will bring and we hope that YOU will join us on the journey!
"This is truly sad and not by my own choice and came a bit out of the blue earlier this year! But i guess for the best for both parts!
As I don't want to be somewhere where i'm not welcome.
I will forever love FTC music as i always been a fan of the music. And it's been a blessing to play the music I love, but it will take some time and distance before i can listen to the music again as I'm heartbroken.
But still i got out allot of being in FTC and the best was to meet all your fantastic people out there!
I made a lot of friends for life for that i'm forever thankful.
My adventures don't stop here I still have a lot to give and will continue my music journey in AD infinitum! And my longe dude project Curse Of Cain
Stay safe and take care of one another
Peace out/Jonas"