Jonas Asplind
21/04/20
HYPERION (ITA)
Into the Maelstrom

23/04/20
HELIOSS
Devenir le Soleil

24/04/20
TRAVELER
Termination Shock

24/04/20
TOGETHER TO THE STARS
As We Wither

24/04/20
NYRST
Orsok

24/04/20
VOICES OF RUIN
Path To Immortality

24/04/20
VICTORIA K
Essentia

24/04/20
SABIENDAS
Repulsive Transgression

24/04/20
LUSTRE
The Ashes Of Light

24/04/20
MANTRIC
False Negative

21/04/20
UADA + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

21/04/20
UADA + VELNIAS + GRIFT + SOLBRUD
Revolver Club - San Donà di Piave (VE)

23/04/20
IGORRR + AUTHOR & PUNISHER + OTTO VON SCHIRACH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

23/04/20
TERRORIZER + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

24/04/20
1914 + guests
ALCHEMICA CLUB - BOLOGNA

24/04/20
TERRORIZER + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

25/04/20
1914 + guests
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

25/04/20
TERRORIZER + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/04/20
EXTREMA + STRANA OFFICINA + GUESTS
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

28/04/20
YES
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: si separano dal bassista
21/04/2020 - 16:22 (42 letture)

20/11/2019 - 19:26
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: Daniel Sjögren è il nuovo batterista
30/05/2018 - 17:56
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: online il live video di 'I Revive'
16/05/2018 - 11:43
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: online il live video di ''Winterfall''
11/05/2018 - 15:09
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: diffuso un nuovo live video
05/05/2018 - 11:48
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: online il lyric video di 'A Mind`s Escape'
14/04/2018 - 07:07
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: disponibile il video di 'Carolus Rex'
12/03/2018 - 00:06
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: guarda il nuovo video
16/02/2018 - 01:44
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: diffusa la copertina del debutto
30/01/2018 - 12:37
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: nuovo lyric video in streaming
21/04/2020 - 16:18
PAUL SHORTINO: pubblicato il nuovo singolo da ''Make A Wish''
21/04/2020 - 16:12
MUSHROOMHEAD: previsto per giugno il nuovo disco
21/04/2020 - 16:04
FAIRYLAND: guarda il video di ''Heralds Of The Green Lands''
21/04/2020 - 12:34
METALDAYS: la nuova edizione slitta al 2021
21/04/2020 - 12:05
BÂ` A: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album
21/04/2020 - 11:50
FRANTIC FEST: rinviato ad agosto 2021
21/04/2020 - 11:27
MAYHEM: tre date in Italia a ottobre con Mortiis
21/04/2020 - 11:24
DISTANT: ascolta la nuova ''Argent Debt''
21/04/2020 - 11:13
BAIT: ascolta ''Leviathan III'' dal disco in arrivo
21/04/2020 - 11:04
SINISTER DOWNFALL: disponibile il brano ''Bury Your Thoughts'' dal nuovo disco
 
