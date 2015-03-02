      Privacy Policy
 
SERENITY IN MURDER: presentata la nuova cantante, nuovo album nel 2020
23/04/2020 - 17:18 (93 letture)

duke
Giovedì 23 Aprile 2020, 21.05.47
1
...brano carino....peccato che sti dischi giapponesi...siano di difficile reperibilita'....ho una bella lista di cd made in japan...ma al momento non riesco a trovarli....
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/04/2020 - 17:18
SERENITY IN MURDER: presentata la nuova cantante, nuovo album nel 2020
02/03/2015 - 08:43
SERENITY IN MURDER: disponibili i samples dell'album in arrivo
