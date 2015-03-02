SERENITY IN MURDER: presentata la nuova cantante, nuovo album nel 2020

|
I giapponesi Serenity In Murder hanno presentato la nuova cantante Ayumu la scorsa settimana, durante una loro apparizione in una trasmissione TV giapponese la scorsa settimana.
Il commento della band:
"Please welcome our new vocalist, Ayumu! We had the pleasure of announcing our her live on Japanese TV last week! She is a professional grid girl, working at many major events such as Super GT, FIA GT, Asia World Cup, SEMA Show and The Tokyo Motor Show. She is now bridging the gap from extreme sports to extreme metal and is now part of the Serenity In Murder family. We have finally began the recording process for our long awaited fourth studio album and are expecting to release it later this year."
Seguiranno aggiornamenti sul nuovo lavoro in uscita prevista per quest’anno, come riportato nel comunicato.