U.D.O: a luglio il nuovo disco ''We Are One''

24/04/2020 - 10:29 (102 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 1 Oserei dire: che strano che Peter sia tornato con Udo. Poi 15 brani, ma i dischi di una volta con dieci brani erano molto meglio. Comunque vedremo come uscirà questo disco.