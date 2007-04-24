U.D.O: a luglio il nuovo disco ''We Are One''

|
Gli U.D.O hanno annunciato per il 17 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite AFM Records/Soulfood Music, del loro nuovo album We Are One che vede la collaborazione della banda militare delle forze armate federali tedesche Das Musikkorps der Bundeswehr. Per l'occasione ci sarà anche la reunion con gli ex-Accept Stefan Kaufmann e Peter Baltes.
Tracklist:
01. Pandemonium
02. We Are One
03. Love And Sin
04. Future Is The Reason Why
05. Children Of The World
06. Blindfold (The Last Defender)
07. Blackout
08. Mother Earth
09. Rebel Town
10. Natural Forces
11. Neon Diamond
12. Beyond Gravity
13. Here We Go Again
14. We Strike Back
15. Beyond Good And Evil