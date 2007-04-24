      Privacy Policy
 
U.D.O: a luglio il nuovo disco ''We Are One''
24/04/2020 - 10:29 (102 letture)

Underground
Venerdì 24 Aprile 2020, 13.57.22
1
Oserei dire: che strano che Peter sia tornato con Udo. Poi 15 brani, ma i dischi di una volta con dieci brani erano molto meglio. Comunque vedremo come uscirà questo disco.
ARTICOLI
01/12/2007
Live Report
U.D.O. + PRIMAL FEAR
Alcatraz, Milano, 15/10/2007
24/04/07
Intervista
U.D.O.
Intervista al cantante degli Accept
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/04/2020 - 10:29
U.D.O: a luglio il nuovo disco ''We Are One''
17/01/2019 - 09:33
U.D.O.: in Italia ad aprile per due date
07/10/2018 - 09:48
U.D.O.: ufficializzata la nuova line-up
20/09/2018 - 07:30
U.D.O.: il bassista Fitty Wienhold lascia la band
17/08/2018 - 14:16
U.D.O.: online il nuovo lyric video
06/07/2018 - 16:21
U.D.O.: guarda la clip di ''One Heart One Soul''
15/06/2018 - 14:44
U.D.O.: a fine agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed il primo singolo
24/04/2018 - 17:11
U.D.O.: Bill Hudson lascia la band
26/02/2018 - 17:38
U.D.O: nuovo album ad agosto
01/04/2017 - 01:35
U.D.O.: ufficializzato il nuovo chitarrista
