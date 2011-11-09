SCORPIONS: Klaus Meine parla del nuovo album

|
Klaus Meine, storica voce degli Scorpions, ha raccontato di aver in piano un nuovo album con la band tedesca, per il quale sta attualmente registrando le tracce vocali, sfruttando il periodo di quarantena dovuto all’emergenza sanitaria in corso. Stando alle parole di Meine, si tratta interamente di materiale inedito per la band.
Ovviamente, attualmente non è stato possibile per il cantante parlare di una data di uscita del disco, dal momento che la band non ha avuto occasione di entrare in studio di registrazione con il produttore statunitense Greg Fidelman (METALLICA, SLIPKNOT):
"At the end of the day, whenever we have a chance to go to Los Angeles and join with Greg Fidelman to really go into production — whether he comes over here [to Germany] or we go to L.A., it depends on the whole corona situation. I mean, since this lockdown is so bad for all of us and for the whole world. So, we're here and Greg's in L.A., and we are in touch on Skype and FaceTime and all that, and try to make the best out of it and try to move on with the songs. But, of course, we all can't wait for the day when we all can be together, with the whole band in the studio, working with Greg and Hans-Martin [Buff], the engineer… I'm looking forward to that — to go back to normal life and hopefully we all can go back to our work and go back to our daily, our normal life. That's what's the most important thing for all of us right now."
Il disco sarà il primo full-lenght di inediti dopo Return to Forever del 2015.
Restiamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli.