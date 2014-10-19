ORANGE GOBLIN: disponibile il video di ‘’The Devil’s Whip’’ dal nuovo live album

Il prossimo 4 maggio gli Orange Goblin
renderanno disponibile il nuovo live album Rough & Ready, Live & Loud
tramite la loro pagina Bandcamp
.
La band ha recentemente pubblicato il video di The Devil’s Whip
, commentando:"We are all really missing being able to hit the road and the festival stages, so we hope that this short blast of heavy metal goodness helps relieve the boredom of isolation and inspires some booze-fuelled parties over the coming weeks, months or years!"Qui
i dettagli del disco.