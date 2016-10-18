      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/04/20
ABDUCTION
Jehanne

30/04/20
FROM THE VASTLAND
The Haft Khan

30/04/20
ACHERONTAS
Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions

30/04/20
ORDER OF ORIAS
Ablaze

30/04/20
COSMIC BURIAL
Impakt

01/05/20
AETHER REALM
Redneck Vikings From Hell

01/05/20
NADIR
The Great Dying

01/05/20
MIKE TRAMP
Second Time Around

01/05/20
ALKYMIST (DK
Sanctuary

01/05/20
VADER
Solitude in Madness

CONCERTI

28/04/20
YES
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

29/04/20
YES
AUDITORIUM DELLA CONCILIAZIONE - ROMA

30/04/20
YES
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

01/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)

02/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

02/05/20
NECRODEATH
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

02/05/20
PAGAN FEST
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

03/05/20
LIKE A STORM + DEVILSKIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

07/05/20
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/05/20
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY + CELLAR DARLING + QANTICE (RINVIATO
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
DARK SARAH: guarda lo ''story trailer'' del nuovo album
28/04/2020 - 01:25 (21 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/04/2020 - 01:25
DARK SARAH: guarda lo ''story trailer'' del nuovo album
17/04/2020 - 17:36
DARK SARAH: presentano il primo singolo da ''Grim''
28/03/2020 - 09:32
DARK SARAH: firmano con la Napalm Records, a giugno il nuovo album
03/10/2018 - 18:22
DARK SARAH: pubblicata la clip di un nuovo brano
26/08/2018 - 09:34
DARK SARAH: online il nuovo lyric video
12/08/2018 - 11:19
DARK SARAH: disponibili i samples del nuovo disco
24/05/2018 - 16:27
DARK SARAH: diffusi tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco
15/01/2018 - 14:22
DARK SARAH: disponibile la copertina di 'The Golden Moth'
17/11/2016 - 11:47
DARK SARAH: guarda il nuovo video
18/10/2016 - 18:03
DARK SARAH: ascolta il nuovo pezzo con la cantante dei Delain
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/04/2020 - 21:13
ANGEROT: online il video di ''Coalesced With Wickedness"''
27/04/2020 - 21:04
NOIROCKERCAMP: posticipata al 2021 la nuova edizione
27/04/2020 - 20:35
SHIVERS ADDICTION: il lyric video di ''Lost But Alive'' dal prossimo disco
27/04/2020 - 20:30
ORDER OF ORIAS: tutto l'album ''Ablaze'' in streaming
27/04/2020 - 20:22
WITHIN TEMPTATION: il 30 aprile in streaming il live ''Black Symphony'' con l'orchestra
27/04/2020 - 20:14
EPICA: concluse le registrazioni delle voci per il nuovo album
27/04/2020 - 18:42
SERIOUS BLACK: Il video di “We Still Stand Tall” (Corona Edition)
27/04/2020 - 18:28
JEFF SCOTT SOTO: il nuovo live album “Loud & Live in Milan 2019” pubblicato a sorpresa
27/04/2020 - 16:20
ORANGE GOBLIN: disponibile il video di ‘’The Devil’s Whip’’ dal nuovo live album
27/04/2020 - 13:45
MIDNIGHT FORCE: online un live video
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     