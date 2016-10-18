DARK SARAH: guarda lo ''story trailer'' del nuovo album

La band cinematic metal finlandese Dark Sarah
ha reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Napalm Records
, il trailer del prossimo album Grim
, di cui sono disponibili a questo link
i dettagli e il primo singolo.
La cantante Heidi Parviainen
ha parlato della storia narrata dal nuovo disco, che come i precedenti del gruppo sarà un concept album:"Our new album called Grim is a concept album like its predecessors, but Grim will start a new story line with a modern horror fantasy theme. Musically, Grim introduces a more modern sound and a taste of what's to come in the future - with a “Dark Sarah twist", of course. We´re very happy about this album and it has been really fun to make. Also creating the new visual brand and the Grim world has been an adventure already!"
Di seguito il trailer della storia narrata dall’album: