      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/04/20
ABDUCTION
Jehanne

30/04/20
ORDER OF ORIAS
Ablaze

30/04/20
COSMIC BURIAL
Impakt

30/04/20
ACHERONTAS
Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions

30/04/20
FROM THE VASTLAND
The Haft Khan

01/05/20
ALKYMIST (DK
Sanctuary

01/05/20
MIKE TRAMP
Second Time Around

01/05/20
VADER
Solitude in Madness

01/05/20
NADIR
The Great Dying

01/05/20
HAVOK
V

CONCERTI

28/04/20
YES
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

29/04/20
YES
AUDITORIUM DELLA CONCILIAZIONE - ROMA

30/04/20
YES
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

01/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)

02/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

02/05/20
NECRODEATH
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

02/05/20
PAGAN FEST
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

03/05/20
LIKE A STORM + DEVILSKIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

07/05/20
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/05/20
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY + CELLAR DARLING + QANTICE (RINVIATO
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
CROWBAR: completati i lavori sul nuovo album, possibile uscita a settembre
28/04/2020 - 12:07 (81 letture)

tartu71
Martedì 28 Aprile 2020, 12.42.59
1
Kirk Windstein lo preferisco cosi'
RECENSIONI
62
78
91
89
88
75
89
ARTICOLI
20/10/2016
Intervista
CROWBAR
Parla Kirk Windstein
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/04/2020 - 12:07
CROWBAR: completati i lavori sul nuovo album, possibile uscita a settembre
06/01/2020 - 11:59
CROWBAR: in studio per il nuovo album
30/05/2019 - 20:57
CROWBAR: una data in Italia a luglio
07/07/2018 - 00:08
CROWBAR: Todd 'Sexy T' Strange lascia nuovamente la band
04/04/2017 - 11:26
CROWBAR: a Bologna a maggio con i Distruzione
11/12/2016 - 10:26
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Annihilator, Crowbar e Walls Of Jericho
31/10/2016 - 18:22
CROWBAR: guarda il video di 'Falling While Rising'
20/10/2016 - 20:18
CROWBAR: nuovo brano disponibile
29/09/2016 - 18:47
CROWBAR: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
01/09/2016 - 20:19
CROWBAR: premiere di un nuovo brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/04/2020 - 18:13
REBEL WIZARD: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album
28/04/2020 - 18:09
NOMANS LAND: presentato il singolo ''No Compromises''
28/04/2020 - 18:04
SCARLET: firma con la Arising Empire, online il primo singolo
28/04/2020 - 18:00
VAMPIRE: a giugno il nuovo album
28/04/2020 - 12:27
EISREGEN: guarda il video di ''Leblos'' dal nuovo album
28/04/2020 - 12:25
GUARDIAN OF LIGHTNING: disponibile il primo singolo dall’album di debutto previsto per luglio
28/04/2020 - 01:25
DARK SARAH: guarda il trailer del nuovo album
27/04/2020 - 21:13
ANGEROT: online il video di ''Coalesced With Wickedness"''
27/04/2020 - 21:04
NOIROCKERCAMP: posticipata al 2021 la nuova edizione
27/04/2020 - 20:35
SHIVERS ADDICTION: il lyric video di ''Lost But Alive'' dal prossimo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     