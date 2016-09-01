CROWBAR: completati i lavori sul nuovo album, possibile uscita a settembre

|
Gli statunitensi Crowbar hanno ultimato i lavori sul nuovo album, come confermato recentemente dal frontman Kirk Windstein.
L’album, prodotto da Duane Simoneaux, sarà il seguito di The Serpent Only Lies, e verrà pubblicato nelle intenzioni della band a settembre tramite l’etichetta eOne. Una vera e propria data d’uscita non è stata comunque confermata, al momento.
La tracklist sarà composta da dieci brani, stando alle parole dello stesso Windstein:
"It's really a killer record — I love it. It's got a lot of [guitar] harmonies and it's got a lot more doomy riffs. We only had one proper fast song — one of our more upbeat, hardcore-type, Motörhead speed, I call it, type tunes; we've only got one like that. Out of all 10 tracks, besides that one tune, there's only maybe two other fast, what I would consider fast, songs on the whole record. So it's kind of a throwback but a modern, more mature touch on it."
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli.