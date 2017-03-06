REBEL WIZARD: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album

|
Gli australiani Rebel Wizard hanno annunciato per il 10 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Prosthetic Records, del loro nuovo album Magickal Mystical Indifference. Di seguito potete vedere il video del singolo Not Rain But The Wizards Tears.
Tracklist:
01. heavy negative wizard metal in-fucking-excelsis
02. raiseth up all those that be bowed down
03. white light of divine awe smelling of sweat and sex
04. you are being lived, dear one
05. dance of the duchess in the pale pink light
06. not rain but the wizards tears
07. urination of vapidity on consciousness
08. the mind is not your friend
09. love wisdom everything nothing
10. magickal mystical indifference