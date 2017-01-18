POWERWOLF: al lavoro su un album di inediti, uscita prevista per il 2021

I tedeschi Powerwolf
hanno annunciato nelle ultime ore di essere al lavoro sul seguito di The Sacrament of Sin
, ultimo disco della band, pubblicato nel 2018 per Napalm Records
.
Queste le parole del chitarrista Matthew Greywolf
:"Even some months before the world went into lockdown I started locking myself in my studio to start writing new songs for the eighth Powerwolf album, and by now there's quite a bunch of exiting stuff, which I´m working on with Attila as we speak. Lots of energy and hooks - we're thrilled and excited! We expect to start recording by the end of the year, and 2021 will definitely bring a new Powerwolf chapter. Until then - stay at home, stay safe & healthy!"
Le registrazioni dunque dovrebbero cominciare alla fine di quest’anno, seppur con un margine di dubbio dovuto all’emergenza sanitaria in corso. L’uscita invece, sempre per Napalm Records
, dovrebbe avvenire nel 2021.
Intanto, la data di uscita di Best of the Blessed
, nuovo best of del gruppo tedesco (di cui qui
sono disponibili i dettagli), precedentemente fissata per il 5 giugno, è stata spostata al 3 luglio 2020.