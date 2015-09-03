MAGICK TOUCH: ''Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll'' uscirà a giugno, ecco i dettagli

|
Il prossimo 26 giugno Edged Circle Productions darà alle stampe Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll, il nuovo e terzo album degli heavy metaller norvegesi Magick Touch. Il disco, che sarà disponibile in CD, vinile e digitale, includerà i seguenti brani:
1. (This isn't) Your First Rodeo
2. Watchman's Requiem
3. To the Limit
4. Love is a Heart Disease
5. Ready for the Quake
6. Bad Decisions
7. Phantom Friend
8. Waiting for the Parasites
9. Daggers Dance
10. Doomsday I'm in Love
A sinistra è riportata la tracklist dell'album, mentre in basso è visualizzabile la clip realizzata lo scorso mese per l'estratto Watchman's Requiem: