      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Jeroen Paul Thesseling
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/04/20
COSMIC BURIAL
Impakt

30/04/20
ACHERONTAS
Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions

30/04/20
ORDER OF ORIAS
Ablaze

30/04/20
FROM THE VASTLAND
The Haft Khan

01/05/20
AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN
All Fell Silent, All Went Quiet

01/05/20
MIKE TRAMP
Second Time Around

01/05/20
AETHER REALM
Redneck Vikings From Hell

01/05/20
VADER
Solitude in Madness

01/05/20
SMACKBOUND
20/20

01/05/20
HAVOK
V

CONCERTI

30/04/20
YES
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

01/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)

02/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

02/05/20
NECRODEATH
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

02/05/20
PAGAN FEST
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

03/05/20
LIKE A STORM + DEVILSKIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

07/05/20
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/05/20
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY + CELLAR DARLING + QANTICE (RINVIATO
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

08/05/20
ISOLA ROCK (day 1) - POSTICIPATO
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

09/05/20
MAGNUM + GUESTS TBA
ALCHEMICA - BOLOGNA
OBSCURA: il bassista Jeroen Paul Thesseling ritorna nella band
29/04/2020 - 19:36 (110 letture)

Steelminded
Mercoledì 29 Aprile 2020, 23.33.09
2
Evviva! Adoro gli Obscura e Thesseling è un mostro di bravura. Ottima notizia!
duke
Mercoledì 29 Aprile 2020, 21.39.08
1
...bene ....ottima notizia.....
RECENSIONI
90
95
90
80
ARTICOLI
20/02/2019
Live Report
OBSCURA
Legend Club, Milano (MI), 16/02/2019
02/11/2016
Live Report
OBSCURA + GUESTS
Cycle Club, Calenzano, Firenze, 29/10/2016
05/04/2016
Live Report
DEATH TO ALL + OBSCURA
Traffic Live, Roma (RM), 30/03/2016
24/11/2013
Live Report
DEATH TO ALL + OBSCURA + FAUST + DARKRISE
Rock’n’Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 19/11/2013
27/03/2012
Live Report
OBSCURA + SPAWN OF POSSESSION + GOROD + EXIVIOUS + 26THOUSANDYEARS
Blogos, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 25/03/2012
19/05/2011
Live Report
HATE ETERNAL + OBSCURA + BENEATH THE MASSACRE + DEFILED
Rock N' Roll Arena, Romagnano sesia (NO), 13/05/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/04/2020 - 19:36
OBSCURA: il bassista Jeroen Paul Thesseling ritorna nella band
22/04/2020 - 22:17
OBSCURA: si separano da tre membri
04/01/2020 - 20:36
OBSCURA: al lavoro sul nuovo disco
30/10/2019 - 19:48
OBSCURA: entrano nel roster di Nuclear Blast
25/10/2019 - 12:05
OBSCURA: una data in Italia a febbraio
09/10/2019 - 17:00
OBSCURA: il video di ''Emergent Evolution''
31/08/2019 - 14:36
TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM: tutto ''Anorexia Obscura'' in streaming
23/05/2019 - 21:32
OBSCURA DOOM FEST: il 27 luglio a Parma con Coven, Demon Head e molti altri
13/02/2019 - 21:08
OBSCURA: ecco gli orari della data di Milano
09/10/2018 - 11:07
OBSCURA: svelati i dettagli della data di Milano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/04/2020 - 20:28
PARALYSIS: disponibile il video di ''Cut Short''
29/04/2020 - 20:05
VHALDEMAR: ascolta il primo singolo dal nuovo album
29/04/2020 - 20:01
HELLCOME: presentano il lyric video di ''Liver''
29/04/2020 - 19:52
JOTNAR: guarda il video animato di ''The Sentence''
29/04/2020 - 19:48
PARTY.SAN OPEN AIR: ecco le date dell'edizione 2021 e le conferme
29/04/2020 - 19:44
SHINING BLACK: nuovo gruppo con Mark Boals ed Olaf Thorsen
29/04/2020 - 19:37
HEIDEVOLK: pubblicata la versione acustica di ''Velua''
29/04/2020 - 19:31
PSYCHOPUNCH: svelato il video di ''I'll Be Home Tonight''
29/04/2020 - 19:23
ARMNATT: tutto il terzo album in streaming
29/04/2020 - 19:19
SHE BITES: previsto per giugno il nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     