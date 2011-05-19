OBSCURA: il bassista Jeroen Paul Thesseling ritorna nella band

Dopo aver comunicato la scorsa settimana la notizia circa la separazione
dalla formazione degli Obscura
dei tre membri Rafael Trujillo
(chitarra), Linus Klausenitzer
(basso) e Sebastian Lanser
(batteria), la band annuncia ora che il bassista Jeroen Paul Thesseling
rientra a far parte del gruppo dopo la sua militanza dal 2007 al 2011. Thesseling
ha realizzato con la band tedesca gli album Cosmogenesis
(2009) e Omnivium
(2011). Ecco il commento dell'artista in merito al suo ritorno in lineup:
"Perhaps fans are somewhat surprised about my comeback. After leaving OBSCURA in 2011, we stayed in touch and over the years I've visited some of their concerts. Since the departure my main focus has been on exploring 7-string bass guitar and playing different genres. It's really nice to be back in the fold, being involved again in the writing process, collaborating on material for the upcoming sixth studio album and to prepare for intensive touring. We expect to announce a completion of the group's new line-up on short notice
".Thesseling
figura anche nelle lineup dei gruppi Quadvium
e Salazh Trio
, oltre ad aver suonato coi Pestilence
per gli album Spheres
e Doctrine
.