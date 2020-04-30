ROBYN FERGUSON: disponibile dal 1 maggio il secondo album ’’Falling Forward’’

|
La chitarrista sudafricana Robyn Ferguson ha da poco annunciato il suo nuovo album Falling Forward, il suo secondo da solista dopo l’EP Alizarin del 2019.
L’album, prodotto da Clinton Watts, verrà pubblicato in versione digitale questo venerdì 1 maggio 2020.
La rocker, che nell’ultimo anno ha sofferto di problemi di salute, ha dichiarato:
"FALLING FORWARD follows my mental, emotional and spiritual journey from the past year. For those of you who have been alongside me on this road know that there have been many challenges faced and some that are still being faced. I am happy to say that despite all these battles and still having some nerve damage and paralysis in parts of my body (like 3 of the 5 fingers on my left hand), the creation of this album has been so liberating and exciting. This past year has completely kicked me into a different frame of mind and I’ve found myself looking at the world through a different lens. This year has pushed and pulled me like no other and I hope that this record will bring hope to those who are facing their own battles and inner demons."
A sinistra è disponibile la copertina dell’album, mentre di seguito sono elencate le tracce del disco:
01.Gravity
02.Oxygen
03.Carbon
04.Cloud
05.Petrichor
06.The Fall