DEEP PURPLE: ascolta la nuova ’’Man Alive’’

I Deep Purple
hanno pubblicato un nuovo singolo estratto dal loro prossimo album Whoosh!
(qui
i dettagli), prodotto da Bob Ezrin
e in uscita il 7 agosto 2020 per earMUSIC
.
Il nuovo brano si intitola Man Alive
, ed è stato così descritto dalla storica voce del gruppo, Ian Gillan
:"There was an apocalyptic quality to the (music of) 'Man Alive', and the idea developed lyrically from there — the scenario of this event that took place and everyone got killed, and you get this picture of 'all creatures great and small grazed on blood red soil, and grass that grows on city streets.' So it's a post-humanity scenario. And then all of a sudden something's washed up on the beach, and it turns out to be a man, and it's the only living man — but it's just a man, so...That's the end of humanity, because what use is one man? That was the idea. If it was a painting, you'd call it impressionistic."
Di seguito la nuova traccia della band britannica: