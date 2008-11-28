MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO: in arrivo a giugno il nuovo album; disponibile il trailer

|
Il chitarrista Michael Angelo Batio pubblicherà il 12 giugno 2020 per Rat Pak Records il suo dodicesimo album in studio, More Machine Than Man, prodotto da Chris Wisco.
La nuova uscita, interamente strumentale, vedrà alcuni ospiti collaborare con Batio su diverse canzoni, come Chris Adler (ex batterista dei Lamb of God) e il chitarrista Andrea Martongelli.
Tracklist:
01. Laser Guided
02. The Badlands
03 Put All Fear Aside
04. More Machine Than Man
05. Dreamin' Of 1986
06. Beyond The Outer Limits
07. The Two Sirens
08. AVTD
09. The Countdown Is On
10. Rhythm Reprise (I Pray The Lord)
Bonus tracks
11. 21st Century Beck
12. Charlie Went To Chicago
13. No Backup Plan
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina del disco; di seguito il trailer dell’album: