DEF LEPPARD: il live video di ''Paper Sun'' dal DVD

|
Quello che segue la notizia è il video di Paper Sun che i Def Leppard hanno estratto dal loro DVD London to Vegas. L'uscita, che sarà curata da Eagle Rock Entertainment, è stata recentemente slittata dal 24 aprile al 29 maggio.
Ricordiamo che il lavoro sarà disponibile nei formati doppio blu-ray più quattro CD, doppio DVD più quattro CD e in DVD/Blu-ray più due CD. London to Vegas includerà due live: il primo, intitolato Hysteria at the O2, registrato a dicembre 2018 alla O2 Arena di Londra; il secondo, Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood, immortalato nel 2019 allo Zappos Theater di Las Vegas.
Ne ricordiamo la tracklist:
Disco 1 – Hysteria At The O2 [DVD]
01. Women
02. Rocket
03. Animal
04. Love Bites
05. Pour Some Sugar On Me
06. Armageddon It
07. Gods of War
08. Don’t Shoot Shotgun
09. Run Riot
10. Hysteria
11. Excitable
12. Love And Affection
13. Wasted
14. When Love And Hate Collide
15. Let’s Get Rocked
16. Rock of Ages
17. Photograph
Disco 2 – Hits Vegas [DVD]
01. Die Hard The Hunter
02. Animal
03. Excitable
04. Foolin’
05. Too Late For Love
06. Billy’s Got A Gun
07. Slang
08. Promises
09. Paper Sun
10. Let It Go
11. Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)
12. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
13. Switch 625
14. Let Me Be The One
15. We Belong
16. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
17. Two Steps Behind
18. Now
19. Rocket
20. Let’s Get Rocked
21. Hysteria
22. Love Bites
23. Armageddon It
24. Pour Some Sugar On Me
25. Action
26. Let’s Go
27. Rock of Ages
28. Photograph
Disco 3 – Hysteria At The O2 [Audio CD]
01. Women
02. Rocket
03. Animal
04. Love Bites
05. Pour Some Sugar On Me
06. Armageddon It
07. Gods of War
08. Don’t Shoot Shotgun
09. Run Riot
10. Hysteria
11. Excitable
12. Love And Affection
Disco 4 – Hysteria At The O2 [Audio CD]
01. Wasted
02. When Love And Hate Collide
03. Let’s Get Rocked
04. Rock of Ages
05. Photograph
Disco 5 – Hits Vegas [Audio CD]
01. Die Hard The Hunter
02. Animal
03. Excitable
04. Foolin’
05. Too Late For Love
06. Billy’s Got A Gun
07. Slang
08. Promises
09. Paper Sun
10. Let It Go
11. Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)
12. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
13. Switch 625
Disco 6 – Hits Vegas [Audio CD]
01. Let Me Be The One
02. We Belong
03. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
04. Two Steps Behind
05. Now
06. Rocket
07. Let’s Get Rocked
08. Hysteria
09. Love Bites
10. Armageddon It
11. Pour Some Sugar On Me
12. Action
13. Let’s Go
14. Rock of Ages
15. Photograph