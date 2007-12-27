SANGRE: in arrivo settimana prossima il nuovo album, guarda il video di ‘‘American Nightmare’’

|
La band losangelina Sangre ha reso disponibile tramite il proprio canale YouTube il lyric video del nuovo singolo American Nightmare, estratto dall’album di prossima uscita Mas Fuerte Que La Muerte, che verrà pubblicato da Blood Blast Distribution in data 8 maggio 2020.
Di seguito le tracce del disco, la cui copertina è visibile a sinistra:
01. Pharmakon
02. Call To Arms
03. Law & Disorder
04. American Nightmare
05. At What Cost?
06. Silent As The Tomb
07. 43 (Cuarenta y Tres
08. Death March
09. Hand Of God
10. R.O.O.T. (Running Out Of Time)
In calce alla notizia è disponibile il player con il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album. Il pezzo tratta del tema delle armi negli Stati Uniti, affrontando in particolare le sparatorie nelle scuole, come raccontato dal cantante Henry “El Sangron” Sanchez:
"The fact that this had happened so many times here in the U.S., and more than anywhere else in the world, is appalling. The access to guns, the number of mentally ill people using guns and killing innocent people is out of control. The media coverage is insane. Every time I would turn on the TV, they would be talking about a new school shooting and that would go into vivid detail. I always felt like they went too far with it."