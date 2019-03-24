      Privacy Policy
 
La copertina del disco
04/05/20
CRYPTIC SHIFT
Visitations from Enceladus

04/05/20
ORANGE GOBLIN
Rough & Ready, Live & Loud

05/05/20
APOSENTO
Conjuring the New Apocalypse

07/05/20
WITCHCRAFT
Black Metal

08/05/20
KULT OF THE SKULL GOD
The Great Magini

08/05/20
PARALYDIUM
Worlds Beyond

08/05/20
BLUE OYSTER CULT
iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012

08/05/20
FORGOTTEN TOMB
Nihilistic Estrangement

08/05/20
SECRETS OF THE MOON
Black House

08/05/20
IN EXTREMO
Kompass Zur Sonne

CONCERTI

03/05/20
LIKE A STORM + DEVILSKIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

07/05/20
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/05/20
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY + CELLAR DARLING + QANTICE (RINVIATO
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

08/05/20
ISOLA ROCK (day 1) - POSTICIPATO
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

09/05/20
MAGNUM + GUESTS TBA
ALCHEMICA - BOLOGNA

09/05/20
ISOLA ROCK (day 2) - POSTICIPATO
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

09/05/20
IN FLAMES + GUESTS TBA
HALL - PADOVA

09/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

09/05/20
DIOCLETIAN + GUESTS
MK LIVE CLUB - CARPI (MO)

09/05/20
ENFORCER + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
REVERBER: svelati i dettagli e il trailer di ''Sect of Faceless''
03/05/2020 - 12:50 (23 letture)

HIRAX
Domenica 3 Maggio 2020, 13.25.50
1
Album eccezionale, da paura! Scorre che è una favola! Molto metallica e soprattutto kreator alla massima potenza. Non è una critica ma un complimento! Daje regà.
03/05/2020 - 12:50
REVERBER: svelati i dettagli e il trailer di ''Sect of Faceless''
25/04/2020 - 11:19
REVERBER: firmato accordo con Punishment 18 Records, album in arrivo
17/03/2020 - 16:19
REVERBER: guarda il video di ''Sect of Faceless''
24/03/2019 - 18:10
REVERBER: ad aprile in studio per registrare il terzo album
03/05/2020 - 13:38
GABRIELS: il singolo ''Italian Metal Force'' per supportare la Protezione Civile
03/05/2020 - 12:59
KRYPTONOMICON: ecco i dettagli dei due EP ''To the Abyss'' e ''Morbid Return''
03/05/2020 - 12:24
IMPERCEPTUM: ascolta in streaming tutto il nuovo ‘‘Entity of Undead Stars’’
03/05/2020 - 12:02
SKID ROW: aggiornamenti sul nuovo album della trilogia ‘‘United World Rebellion’’
03/05/2020 - 10:47
TERRA ATLANTICA: firmano con la Pride & Joy Music
03/05/2020 - 10:54
MERCYFUL FATE: iniziano a lavorare sui nuovi brani
03/05/2020 - 10:44
BLOOD AND SUN: ecco un video dall'ultimo disco ''Love & Ashes''
03/05/2020 - 10:41
SABATON: ''Seven Pillars of Wisdom'' dallo show di Amsterdam
03/05/2020 - 10:37
MISTER MISERY: disponibile il nuovo singolo
03/05/2020 - 10:32
IN EXTREMO: ecco il video di ''Kompass Zur Sonne'' dall'ultimo album
 
