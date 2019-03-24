REVERBER: svelati i dettagli e il trailer di ''Sect of Faceless''

|
Dopo essere entrati nel roster di Punishment 18 Records, i thrasher romani Reverber rendono ora noti i dettagli del loro album Sect of Faceless.
Si tratterà del terzo album della carriera, registrato ai 16th Cellar Studios da Stefano Morabito. La pubblicazione è attesa per l'8 maggio. Ecco a sinistra la copertina, realizzata da Headsplit Design per mano di Remy Cooper (Obscenity, Whitechapel, Mastic Scum, Cryptopsy, Kataplexis), mentre in basso è riportata la tracklist:
01. Gods of Illusion
02. Sect of Faceless
03. My Name is Destruction (Alboin the Conqueror)
04. Channel 666
05. Nightmareland
06. Wood of Suicides
07. Black Plague
08. Arachnophobia
09. Vlad
10. Angel Witch
E' inoltre disponibile il trailer di Sect of Faceless: