DAWN OF ASHES: nuovo album in arrivo a luglio, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Follow the Pain’’

Gli statunitensi Dawn Of Ashes pubblicheranno il nuovo disco The Antinomian il 10 luglio 2020 tramite l’etichetta Artoffact Records.
La copertina del disco è disponibile a sinistra; di seguito la tracklist:
1.Pawns of the Wretched
2.Sleep Paralysis
3.Blood of the Titans
4.Dried Up
5.Anatomy of the Soul
6.Straight to the Core
7.Follow the Pain
8.Scum of the Earth
9.Mind Prison
10.The War Within
La band ha reso disponibile il primo singolo del disco, Follow the Pain, tramite la propria pagina Bandcamp. Ascoltalo di seguito: