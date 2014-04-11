      Privacy Policy
 
05/05/20
APOSENTO
Conjuring the New Apocalypse

07/05/20
WITCHCRAFT
Black Metal

08/05/20
PARALYDIUM
Worlds Beyond

08/05/20
SANGRE
Mas Fuerte Que La Muerte

08/05/20
FORGOTTEN TOMB
Nihilistic Estrangement

08/05/20
ELECTRIC MOB
Discharge

08/05/20
DESTRUCTION
Born to Thrash - Live in Germany

08/05/20
THY DESPAIR
The Song Of Desolation

08/05/20
GRAVE CIRCLES
Tome II

08/05/20
MAGNUS KARLSSON FREE FALL
We Are The Night

07/05/20
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/05/20
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY + CELLAR DARLING + QANTICE (RINVIATO
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

08/05/20
ISOLA ROCK (day 1) - POSTICIPATO
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

09/05/20
MAGNUM + GUESTS TBA
ALCHEMICA - BOLOGNA

09/05/20
ISOLA ROCK (day 2) - POSTICIPATO
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

09/05/20
IN FLAMES + GUESTS TBA
HALL - PADOVA

09/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

09/05/20
DIOCLETIAN + GUESTS
MK LIVE CLUB - CARPI (MO)

09/05/20
ENFORCER + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

09/05/20
THRASH ALLIANCE FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
ONSLAUGHT: annunciano il nuovo cantante e pubblicano il teaser del nuovo brano ‘‘Religiousuicide’’
05/05/2020 - 00:53 (26 letture)

er colica (più vecchio e acciaccato)
Martedì 5 Maggio 2020, 1.12.49
1
ammazza vabbè ottima ripresa molto veloce buon per loro ma ho come il presentimento che la cosa sia stata tutta organizzata da prima a questo punto. Il divorzio era già avvenuto ben prima che lo comunicassero in modo da avere tuto il tempo di cercare un sostituto e di registrare pure i pezzi. Tutto pianificato a tavolino allora, vabbè se fosse cosi meglio per tutti dato che Keeler aveva secondo me obbiettivamente mollato il gruppo in modo decisamente avventato e con un tempismo pessimo visto pure il periodo anche se sicuramente aveva i suoi motivi pure validi. Però ecco tutto risolto alla fine, si erano fatti tutti i conti prima di fare l'annuncio. Bene cosi alla fine, tutto programmato ma bene cosi basta che facciano uscire roba buona.
82
80
78
55
75
68
12/10/2017
Live Report
ONSLAUGHT + ARTILLERY + CHRONOSPHERE + EXARSIS
Dagda Live Club, Retorbido (PV), 06/10/2017
12/04/2016
Live Report
ONSLAUGHT + GUESTS
Café Liber, Torino (TO), 08/04/2016
18/04/2014
Live Report
ONSLAUGHT + DEATH MECHANISM + TORMENT + BARBARIAN + SATANIKA + GUEST
Traffic Club, Roma, 11/04/2014
 
ONSLAUGHT: annunciano il nuovo cantante e pubblicano il teaser del nuovo brano ''Religiousuicide''
