ONSLAUGHT: annunciano il nuovo cantante e pubblicano il teaser del nuovo brano ‘‘Religiousuicide’’

I thrasher inglesi Onslaught
hanno recentemente dato annuncio della separazione dal cantante Sy Keeler
(qui
la notizia nel dettaglio).
La band ha quindi comunicato nella giornata di ieri, 4 maggio 2020, l’ingresso in pianta stabile del nuovo cantante Dave Garnett
, che ha affermato:"Naturally, like everyone, I was gutted to hear about the departure of Sy Keeler’ Onslaught's music and Sy's vocal style has been an influence of mine for many years, so it was a great honour for me to be asked by the band to fill these very BIG shoes. As the new voice of Onslaught, I want to honour Sy for his amazing performances over the years, while at the same time as bringing a new sound and energy to the band. With a new album set for release and so many live shows / festivals in the works, I will be extremely excited to step out on to the stage with great anticipation and give the fans what they deserve!"
È stato reso disponibile dal gruppo anche il teaser del nuovo brano Religiousuicide
, ascoltabile di seguito: