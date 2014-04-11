ONSLAUGHT: annunciano il nuovo cantante e pubblicano il teaser del nuovo brano ‘‘Religiousuicide’’

ammazza vabbè ottima ripresa molto veloce buon per loro ma ho come il presentimento che la cosa sia stata tutta organizzata da prima a questo punto. Il divorzio era già avvenuto ben prima che lo comunicassero in modo da avere tuto il tempo di cercare un sostituto e di registrare pure i pezzi. Tutto pianificato a tavolino allora, vabbè se fosse cosi meglio per tutti dato che Keeler aveva secondo me obbiettivamente mollato il gruppo in modo decisamente avventato e con un tempismo pessimo visto pure il periodo anche se sicuramente aveva i suoi motivi pure validi. Però ecco tutto risolto alla fine, si erano fatti tutti i conti prima di fare l'annuncio. Bene cosi alla fine, tutto programmato ma bene cosi basta che facciano uscire roba buona.