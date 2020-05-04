CHUCK WRIGHT: il bassista dei Quiet Riot pubblica il suo primo brano da solista

|
Il bassista Chuck Wright dei Quiet Riot che recentemente pubblicato il video del suo primo pezzo da solista.
Il brano si chiama The Weight Of Silence, ed è ascoltabile tramite il player in calce alla notizia.
Wright ha commentato:
"Mid March 2020: As we descended into the depths of this isolation, while watching the spectacle that is New York City becoming a ghost town, twelve million lights dimmed in Las Vegas, a now deserted Sunset Strip, I decided to pick up my acoustic guitar (something I haven't done in ions) to just create music from what I had been feeling about this crisis thrust into our lives. I have had no agenda, just drawing from this feeling. I then edited together some footage of me playing the various instruments merged with an apocalyptic vision of cityscapes, as streets lie silent, the unsetting beauty of this lockdown, which often feels like pure science fiction."
Non sono state rilasciate ulteriori dichiarazioni, dunque non è attualmente possibile affermare se seguiranno altre canzoni scritte dal bassista come solista.