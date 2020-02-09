LET US PREY: disponibile il singolo ''Halo Crown'' dal debutto discografico

|
I Let Us Prey hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della M-Theory Audio, il video di Halo Crown. Il brano, che vede la partecipazione di Jonathan Donais (Anthrax/Shadow Fall), è presente sul loro album di debutto, irtues Of The Vicious, in uscita il 24 luglio.
Tracklist:
01. Above the Vaulted Sky
02. Virtues of the Vicious
03. In Suffering
04. Halo Crown
05. Murder Thy Maker
06. The Saint of Killers
07. Ghost Echoes
08. The Cruel Creation of Me
09. Prey
10. And Hell Followed With Me