SONIC HAVEN: la nuova band di Herbie Langhans firma con Frontiers Records

Frontiers Records annuncia l'ingresso nel proprio roster discografico dei Sonic Haven, il nuovo gruppo guidato dal cantante Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Voodoo Circle Sinbreed, Beyond The Bridge Firewind). Oltre al frontman fanno parte della band il batterista André Hilgers (Bonfire, Rage, Silent Force), il chitarrista Carsten Stepanowicz (Radiant) e il bassista Dominik Stotzem (Beyond The Bridge).
Il quartetto sta attualmente lavorando all'album d'esordio insieme a Miro e al produttore Sascha Paeth, in vista della pubblicazione che avverrà presumibilmente nel 2021.
Ecco le parole di Langhans in merito al contratto discografico:
"I am happy to announce that I am back with a new Metal Band called "SONIC HAVEN". For the last few years, a lot of fans have asked me if I will do something again in the style of German melodic power metal. The answer is YES and here we are with a great line-up and an amazing album in the works. Can't wait to release it, and especially to hear what you think about it! With the support of Frontiers Records we hope to create something big...now we need your support to METAL ON with us!".
Attendiamo ulteriori dettagli.