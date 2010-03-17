L.A. GUNS: ascolta il nuovo singolo della band di Tracii Guns

Gli L.A. Guns
di Tracii Guns
e Phil Lewis
hanno pubblicato una nuova canzone tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music Srl
, intitolata Let You Down
, ascoltabile tramite il player in fondo alla notizia.
La band di Guns
e Lewis
è al lavoro su un nuovo album di cui non si sa ancora la data di uscita, ma che nei piani del gruppo dovrebbe venire pubblicato tra la fine del 2020 e l’inizio del 2021.
Il nuovo pezzo è stato scritto e registrato nel mese di aprile proprio durante il lavori sul materiale inedito che andrà a comporre il nuovo disco, ma l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
ha rivelato come sia possibile che questa nuova canzone esca solo come singolo e possa non apparire nella tracklist del prossimo album:"This song was written and recorded this past month while the band is in the midst of work on their new album. The band was so struck by the song that they felt the need to release it immediately rather than sit on it for the next release. It may or may not appear on said album."
Per evitare confusione, a questo link
è disponibile la notizia che parla dei progetti per il futuro della formazione degli L.A. Guns
capitanati da Steve Riley
.