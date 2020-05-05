LIVING GATE: a giugno l'EP di debutto

|
I Living Gate, progetto dei chitarristi Lennart Bossu e Levy Seynaeve e del batterista Wim Sreppoc a cui si è aggiunto il bassista Aaron Rieseberg, hanno annunciato per il 12 giugno la pubblicazione del loro EP di debutto Deathlust. Di seguito potete ascoltare Heaven Ablaze tramite il canale YouTube della Relapse Records.
.Aaron Rieseberg - YOB
.Lennart Bossu - Oathbreaker, Amenra
.Wim Coppers - Oathbreaker, Wiegedood
.Levy Seynaeve - Amenra, Wiegedood
Tracklist:
01. The Delusion Of Consciousness
02. Roped
03. Deathlust
04. Heaven Ablaze
05. Living Gate