SWALLOW THE SUN: domani uno show in streaming

Nella giornata di domani 7 maggio gli Swallow The Sun
terranno, a partire dalle ore 19:00, un concerto in streaming sul portale keikalla.fi a questo link
. L'evento vedrà la band esibirsi in acustico direttamente dai Sonic Pump Studios
.
Lo stream sarà disponibile sul sito indicato per una settimana.
Di seguito il commento del gruppo:
"As you’ve heard, our North American tour is postponed to 2021 and it looks like we will not do much summer festivals either. This is why we need your support and we want to offer you a special evening with possibility to chat with the band between songs. Due to Corona situation, there will be 4 members on stage, Mikko, Jaani, Juuso and Juho
".