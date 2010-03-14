BLACK RAINBOWS: guarda il video di ‘‘Universal Phase’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a giugno

|
La band stoner romana dei Black Rainbows pubblicherà il suo ottavo album di inediti, Cosmic Ritual Supertrip, il prossimo 5 giugno 2020 in copia fisica (mentre per gli store digitali il disco arriverà in anteprima il 22 maggio 2020) tramite l’etichetta Heavy Psych Sounds.
Il nuovo full-lenght sarà prodotto da Fabio Sforza, mentre la copertina del disco, disponibile a sinistra, è stata realizzata da Robin Gnista; di seguito la tracklist:
1. At Midnight You Cry
2. Universal Phase
3. Radio 666
4. Isolation
5. The Great Design
6. Hypnotized by the Solenoid
7. Master Rocket Power Blast
8. Snowball
9. Glittereyzed
10. Sacred Graal
11. Searching for Satellites - Part I & II
12. Fire Breather
La band ha reso disponibile il video del nuovo singolo Universal Phase (ascoltabile dal player in fondo alla notizia), che è stato così commentato dalla band:
"'Universal Phase’ is maybe the heaviest song off the new record. It’s heavy, doomy and wild. It kicks you in you your teeth and punches your face. The video was shot in a wrecked industrial area with abandoned cars and you can see us playing and driving a super 70 Ford Taurus. We even color-corrected the video to give it a 70s effect."