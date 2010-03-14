      Privacy Policy
 
BLACK RAINBOWS: guarda il video di ‘‘Universal Phase’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a giugno
07/05/2020 - 00:17 (18 letture)

85
80
72
67
ARTICOLI
28/07/2015
Intervista
BLACK RAINBOWS
Lysergic Acid (he)art
11/03/2015
Live Report
BLACK RAINBOWS + WEDGE + ELECTRIC SUPERFUZZ
Init, Roma, 06/03/2015
17/03/2014
Intervista
BLACK RAINBOWS
Fuzz Nation
09/02/2014
Live Report
CHURCH OF MISERY + BLACK RAINBOWS
Init, Roma, 05/02/2014
13/05/2010
Intervista
BLACK RAINBOWS
Rock inglese d'Italia
14/03/2010
Live Report
AIRBOURNE + BLACK RAINBOWS
Una serata all'insegna dell'Hard Rock
 
07/05/2020 - 00:17
BLACK RAINBOWS: guarda il video di ‘‘Universal Phase’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a giugno
06/06/2019 - 10:33
BLACK RAINBOWS: in arrivo a luglio due ristampe
19/02/2015 - 16:17
BLACK RAINBOWS: altre date del tour italiano
17/02/2015 - 10:42
BLACK RAINBOWS: guarda il nuovo video
09/02/2015 - 22:08
BLACK RAINBOWS: a marzo il release party del nuovo album
08/01/2014 - 17:55
BLACK RAINBOWS: annunciano un mini tour
14/09/2013 - 12:40
BLACK RAINBOWS: guarda il nuovo video
05/08/2013 - 18:49
BLACK RAINBOWS: annunciato il nuovo tour
30/03/2013 - 00:44
BLACK RAINBOWS: annunciate sei nuove date del tour
05/11/2012 - 12:02
BLACK RAINBOWS: annunciato il tour europeo
07/05/2020 - 00:15
RAGE: si separano dal chitarrista Marcos Rodriguez
06/05/2020 - 20:16
OVERCHAINS: a settembre l'esordio con ''Veil'', ecco artwork e tracklist
06/05/2020 - 19:50
STEVE VON TILL: nuovo album ad agosto, svelati i dettagli e un brano
06/05/2020 - 19:35
DEVASTATION INC.: i dettagli di ''Beyond the Shape of Violence'' in uscita tra pochi giorni
06/05/2020 - 19:25
OZ: svelato il lyric video di ''Goin' Down'' dal disco in arrivo
06/05/2020 - 19:16
SWALLOW THE SUN: domani uno show in streaming
06/05/2020 - 18:12
NERVOSA: annunciata la nuova formazione, al lavoro sul materiale inedito
06/05/2020 - 14:49
ATHEIST: tre date in Italia il prossimo settembre
06/05/2020 - 14:28
SHINING BLACK: debutto previsto a luglio, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Just Another Day’’
06/05/2020 - 14:23
ROCK THE CASTLE: rinviato al 2021
 
