      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Time II: Party - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/05/20
WITCHCRAFT
Black Metal

08/05/20
WINTERFYLLETH
The Reckoning Dawn

08/05/20
IN EXTREMO
Kompass Zur Sonne

08/05/20
FORGOTTEN TOMB
Nihilistic Estrangement

08/05/20
SECRETS OF THE MOON
Black House

08/05/20
PARALYDIUM
Worlds Beyond

08/05/20
KRYPTONOMICON
To the Abyss / Morbid Return

08/05/20
BLUE OYSTER CULT
iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012

08/05/20
THY DESPAIR
The Song Of Desolation

08/05/20
GRAVE CIRCLES
Tome II

CONCERTI

07/05/20
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/05/20
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY + CELLAR DARLING + QANTICE (RINVIATO
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

08/05/20
ISOLA ROCK (day 1) - POSTICIPATO
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

09/05/20
MAGNUM + GUESTS TBA
ALCHEMICA - BOLOGNA

09/05/20
ISOLA ROCK (day 2) - POSTICIPATO
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

09/05/20
IN FLAMES + GUESTS TBA
HALL - PADOVA

09/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

09/05/20
DIOCLETIAN + GUESTS
MK LIVE CLUB - CARPI (MO)

09/05/20
ENFORCER + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

09/05/20
THRASH ALLIANCE FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
RUMAHOY: online il lyric video di ''Harambe The Pirate Gorilla''
07/05/2020 - 18:21 (41 letture)

McCallon
Giovedì 7 Maggio 2020, 18.33.22
1
Non mi fanno impazzire, mi sembrano una copia degli Alestorm, benchè questi ci abbiano fatto una canzone insieme e quindi il rapporto tra le band sia buono.
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/05/2020 - 18:21
RUMAHOY: online il lyric video di ''Harambe The Pirate Gorilla''
25/10/2019 - 19:45
RUMAHOY: guarda il nuovo video
24/10/2019 - 14:17
RUMAHOY: ecco l'ultimo singolo dal nuovo album
23/04/2018 - 14:07
RUMAHOY: online il live video di ''Pirateship''
15/02/2018 - 13:29
RUMAHOY: disponibile il lyric video di ''Quest for heritage''
14/01/2018 - 12:13
RUMAHOY: guarda il video di ''Forest Party''
07/12/2017 - 19:18
RUMAHOY: disponibile il lyric video di ''Ahoy!"
02/11/2017 - 14:50
RUMAHOY: ecco i dettagli dell'album d'esordio
16/09/2017 - 00:10
RUMAHOY: firmano per Napalm Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/05/2020 - 20:52
BAD COMPANY: è deceduto Brian Howe
07/05/2020 - 19:26
VOLBEAT: renderanno disponibile in streaming il concerto ‘‘Live From Beyond Hell/Above Heaven’’
07/05/2020 - 19:13
ATHROX: online il video di ''Imagine the Day''
07/05/2020 - 19:06
ISOLATION FESTIVAL: l'evento in streaming di Century Media con Insomnium e molti altri
07/05/2020 - 18:27
-(16)-: previsto per giugno il nuovo disco
07/05/2020 - 18:14
FAIRYLAND: presentano il nuovo singolo ''The Hidden Kingdom Of Eloran''
07/05/2020 - 17:50
MERCYFUL FATE: a giugno la riedizione di alcuni classici
07/05/2020 - 17:45
GREEN CARNATION: disponibile lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
07/05/2020 - 17:33
SELF HYPNOSIS: ad agosto il nuovo album
07/05/2020 - 17:07
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK: rinviata al 2021 la data con gli Iron Maiden
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     