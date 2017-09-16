RUMAHOY: online il lyric video di ''Harambe The Pirate Gorilla''

|
Quello che potete vedere nel player sottostante è il lyric video di Harambe The Pirate Gorilla, brano dei Rumahoy tratto dal loro nuovo album, Time II: Party, la cui uscita è prevista tramite la Napalm Records ad una data ancora sconosciuta. L'album è già stato pubblicato in maniera indipendente lo scorso ottobre.
Tracklist:
01. Cowboys of the Sea
02. Time to Party
03. Treasure Gun
04. The Legend of Captain Yarrface
05. Harambe, the Pirate Gorilla
06. Poop Deck Party
07. The Beer from My Town Is Better Than Yours
08. 1000 Years of Dust
09. Full Mast
10. Stolen Treasure