VOLBEAT: renderanno disponibile in streaming il concerto ‘‘Live From Beyond Hell/Above Heaven’’

La band danese dei Volbeat renderà disponibile, tramite il proprio canale YouTube, il contenuto del DVD Live From Beyond Hell/Above Heaven, pubblicato dal gruppo nel 2011 per Vertigo Records.
Lo streaming sarà disponibile da domani, venerdì 8 maggio 2020, e sarà visibile tramite il player in fondo alla pagina, a partire dalle ore 16:00. Una volta online, il concerto filmato resterà a disposizione degli utenti per tre giorni, fino a lunedì 11 maggio alle ore 16:00.
Lo show si compone di tre diversi concerti, filmati tra 2010 e 2011 in tre diverse località; di seguito è disponibile la setlist completa:
Forum – Copenhagen, Denmark – November 19th, 2010
1. Intro
2. The Mirror And The Ripper
3. Maybellene I Hofteholder
4. Hallelujah Goat
5. 16 Dollars (feat. Jakob Øelund on bass)
6. Heaven Nor Hell
7. Guitar Gangsters & Cadillac Blood
8. Who They Are
9. Evelyn (with L-G Petrov)
10. Mary Ann’s Place (with Pernille Rosendahl)
11. Sad Man’s Tongue
12. We
13. 7 Shots (with Mille Petrozza, feat. Michael Denner on guitar)
14. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza
15. A Warrior’s Call (with Mikkel Kessler)
16. The Garden’s Tale (with Johan Olsen)
17. Fallen
18. Thanks
19. The Human Instrument
Rock Am Ring, Nürburgring, Germany – June 5th, 2011
1. Sad Man’s Tongue
2. Mary Ann’s Place
3. Still Counting
House Of Blues, Anaheim, CA, USA – April 9th, 2011
1. A Moment Forever/Hallelujah Goat
2. Radio Girl
3. Angelfuck (feat. Rob Caggiano on guitar)
4. Mr. & Mrs. Ness
5. Still Counting
6. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza
7. I Only Wanna Be With You (feat. Scott Ian on guitar)
