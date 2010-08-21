ACCEPT: al lavoro su del materiale inedito

|
Mark Tornillo, voce della storica band tedesca degli Accept, ha recentemente annunciato, durante un’intervista per il podcast "Rock On The Rise", di essere stato al lavoro a Nashville (Tennessee) su del materiale inedito con il produttore Andy Sneap e il chitarrista Wolf Hoffmann, prima che le restrizioni legate all’emergenza sanitaria attualmente in corso entrassero in vigore anche negli Stati Uniti.
Stando alle parole del cantante, Sneap starebbe già lavorando al missaggio di alcune tracce; inoltre, secondo le intenzioni della band, un singolo dovrebbe venire pubblicato in estate ed il disco dovrebbe uscire entro il Natale 2020:
"We're nine songs in. They're not all complete… We've written, I would say, somewhere around 15 or 16 songs, so that's what we actually got to record. There are some rhythm tracks done on some of the other ones, but I didn't get to sing them. And some things, I think, might actually be complete, which Andy [Sneap] may be mixing at this moment. But there's talks of us dropping a single this summer and hopefully getting this thing out by Christmas, if possible. We'll see how that plays out."
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli.