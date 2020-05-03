TERRA ATLANTICA: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album

I power metaller di Amburgo Terra Atlantica
, dopo la loro firma con la Pride & Joy Music
(qui la dettagli
), hanno rivelato quelli che sono i primi dettagli riguardo il loro nuovo album, Age Of Steam
, in uscita il 14 agosto.
Tracklist:01. Rebirth 1815
02. Across The Sea Of Time
03. Mermaids' Isle
04. Age of Steam
05. The Treachery Of Mortheon
06. Forces of The Ocean, Unite!
07. Quest Into The Sky
08. Believe in the Dawn
09. Gates Of The Netherrealm
10. Rage Of The Atlantica War
11. Until the Morning Sun Appears