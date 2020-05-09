OXIDIZE: morto il bassista Tommy Larsson

|
Gli Oxidize hanno reso nota, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, la dipartita del bassista Tommy Larsson (Fullforce, ex-Dream Evil).
Di seguito trovate la dichiarazione della band. Come redazione porgiamo le nostre condoglianze a parenti e amici del musicista.
It brings us a big sorrow to announce with a heavy heart that our dear friend and bass player Tommy Larsson has just passed away. We will always remember and carry the memory of Tommy in our hearts forever! We will dedicate our upcoming album to his memory. Rest In Peace brother.