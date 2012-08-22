THE OTHER: presentato il nuovo singolo

|
Gli horror punk rocker tedeschi The Other hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Drakkar Entertainment, il video di Dead To You. Il brano è tratto dal nuovo album della band, Haunted, in uscita il 12 giugno.
Tracklist:
01. Mark of the Devil
02. We're all Dead
03. Turn it Louder
04. Dead to You / Dead to Me
05. Was uns zerstört
06. On my Skin
07. 1408 & 217
08. Vampire Girl
09. Absolution
10. Fading Away
11. Creepy Crawling
12. To Hell and Back
13. The Silence after the first Snow