DISCHI IN USCITA

15/05/20
HORN
Mohngang

15/05/20
ASHTAR
Kaikuja

15/05/20
WOLVES DEN
Miserere

15/05/20
TRIPTYKON
Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)

15/05/20
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS
Prehensile Tales

15/05/20
RAVENSCRY
100

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

15/05/20
15/05/20
TYRANT (USA)
Hereafter

15/05/20
UNANIMATED
In The Light Of Darkness (ristampa)

CONCERTI

10/05/20
DEATHSTARS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

10/05/20
BIG BRAVE
CHEZART - PIACENZA

10/05/20
IN FLAMES + GUESTS TBA
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

11/05/20
IN FLAMES + GUESTS TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

12/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO VERDI - FIRENZE

15/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

16/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE

16/05/20
MILADY METAL FEST
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

16/05/20
OSTROGOTH + KILLER + WITCHUNTER
WISHLIST - ROMA

17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
THE OTHER: presentato il nuovo singolo
10/05/2020 - 11:43 (30 letture)

75
ARTICOLI
12/01/2019
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 11 - Punk spleen de France
28/10/2018
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 10 - Nicaragua - Senza il surf
07/06/2018
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 9 - Pakistan, Afghanistan e Tagikistan - Il mucchio selvaggio
01/04/2018
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 8 - Le ex Repubbliche Socialiste: il Daghestan-yeni
26/02/2018
Articolo
THE OTHERXXX
# 2 - L'altro e (ancora più) ben nascosto lato del romanticismo metallico
20/02/2018
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 7 - Corea del Sud - Metalleggiando sotto il 38° Parallelo
16/01/2018
Articolo
THE OTHERXXX
# 1 - L'altro (e ben nascosto) lato del romanticismo metallico
23/12/2017
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 6 - CUBA - Un Patio con Buena Vista sul metal
25/09/2017
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 5 - Sudafrica e Botswana - Fratellanza contro l'esclusione
16/07/2017
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 4 - Iran - L'arte torturata
27/05/2017
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 3 - Malesia - Metal vs. Teocrazia
22/04/2017
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 2 - La Grande Muraglia Metallica, Parte 2
04/04/2017
Articolo
THE OTHERS
# 1 - La Grande Muraglia Metallica, Parte 1
05/01/2015
Articolo
THE OTHER SIDE OF THE MOON
Cosa c'è dietro la luna dei Pink Floyd?
22/08/2012
Intervista
THE OTHER
La storia di come siamo morti, risorti
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/05/2020 - 11:43
THE OTHER: presentato il nuovo singolo
06/04/2020 - 15:16
THE OTHER: previsto per giugno il nuovo album
14/01/2018 - 19:31
FIGHT THE FIGHT: ecco il video di 'The Other Side'
30/06/2017 - 17:47
ORDEN OGAN: guarda il lyric video di ''Come with me to the other side''
06/06/2017 - 12:23
BATTLEFIELD METAL FESTIVAL: I Blind Guardian suoneranno tutto ''Imaginations From The Other Side'
01/10/2016 - 07:21
ALTER BRIDGE: ascolta il brano 'The Other Side'
05/07/2016 - 20:24
BLIND GUARDIAN: suoneranno tutto 'Imaginations From The Other Side' nelle prossime date americane
19/07/2015 - 18:58
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: il nuovo brano 'The Other Side' su Youtube
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/05/2020 - 12:22
NEROARGENTO: la clip del singolo ''Inside''
10/05/2020 - 12:22
KAYLETH: ''The Dawn Of Resurrection'' dal nuovo disco
10/05/2020 - 12:18
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS: online il video di ''Elegant Vampires''
10/05/2020 - 11:47
SABATON: disponibili due live video
10/05/2020 - 11:32
STINKY: ecco il video di ''Distance''
10/05/2020 - 00:41
BINARY CODE: ascolta ‘‘Into the Maw’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a maggio
10/05/2020 - 00:03
HAUNT: al lavoro su un nuovo album, previsto dopo ‘‘Flashback’’ in arrivo a luglio
09/05/2020 - 23:40
POLTERGEIST: firmano per la Massacre Records e annunciano il nuovo album
09/05/2020 - 18:33
SAPPHIRE EYES: online il nuovo singolo ''Do You Think About Us''
09/05/2020 - 18:30
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS: pubblicano un video da ''Rapture''
 
