LIGHTWORKER: ascolta ‘‘The Willing Martyr’’ dal disco di debutto in arrivo a giugno

I Lightworker pubblicheranno per l’etichetta Solid State Records il loro album di debutto il 12 giugno 2020.
Il disco si intitolerà Fury by Failure e conterrà i seguenti brani:
1. Empyre
2. The Willing Martyr
3. 10:18
4. See the World Like You
5. Words Dissolve (feat. Ryan Kirby)
6. Losing Ground (feat. Carley Coma)
7. Cholera (feat. Laura McElroy)
8. Remove the Earth
9. Beyond the Pale
10. Dissonance
La copertina del disco è disponibile a sinistra, mentre il player in fondo alla notizia permette di ascoltare il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album, intitolato The Willing Martyr.
La band ha spiegato che la canzone e molti altri brani del disco trattino di come trasformare la rabbia in qualcosa di positivo, che ci spinga a migliorare e a non scoraggiarci:
”’The Willing Martyr‘ is about breaking the cycle with anyone or anything that tries to keep you from realizing your full potential and having the guts to break free from the vicious cycle of exploitation and depravity. This and all of the songs on ‘Fury By Failure‘ touch on how you can find that fury inside yourself and choose to do something positive with it instead of giving into defeat.”