      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I Trapt
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork di ''Shadow Work''
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/05/20
HORN
Mohngang

15/05/20
WOLVES DEN
Miserere

15/05/20
UNANIMATED
Ancient God of Evil (ristampa)

15/05/20
SINISTHRA
The Broad and Beaten Way

15/05/20
TRIPTYKON
Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)

15/05/20
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS
Prehensile Tales

15/05/20
RAVENSCRY
100

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

15/05/20
TYRANT (USA)
Hereafter

CONCERTI

12/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO VERDI - FIRENZE

15/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

16/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE

16/05/20
MILADY METAL FEST (ANNULLATO)
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

16/05/20
OSTROGOTH + KILLER + WITCHUNTER (ANNULLATO)
WISHLIST - ROMA

17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
TRAPT: il nuovo disco ‘‘Shadow Work’’ in arrivo a giugno
12/05/2020 - 00:02 (36 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/05/2020 - 00:02
TRAPT: il nuovo disco ‘‘Shadow Work’’ in arrivo a giugno
18/06/2015 - 21:18
TRAPT: guarda un nuovo lyric video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/05/2020 - 00:00
KENZINER: disponibili i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Phoenix’’
11/05/2020 - 20:22
SINISTER DOWNFALL: svelato il brano ''Behold Darkness'' dal nuovo album
11/05/2020 - 20:18
PROTOSEQUENCE: ascolta la titletrack del prossimo EP
11/05/2020 - 20:00
OMEGA DIATRIBE: tornano a settembre con ''Metanoia'', ecco i dettagli
11/05/2020 - 19:29
KALEVALA: ''If We Only Had a Brain'' uscirà il 21 maggio
11/05/2020 - 19:18
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB: avviata una raccolta fondi a sostegno del locale bolognese
11/05/2020 - 19:13
TYRANT (USA): tutto ''Hereafter'' in streaming
11/05/2020 - 19:03
EMBRYO: al lavoro con George Kollias come turnista
11/05/2020 - 18:37
GUNS N` ROSES: annullato il tour europeo estivo
11/05/2020 - 18:29
AS I LAY DYING: ecco il video di ''Torn Between''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     