TRAPT: il nuovo disco ‘‘Shadow Work’’ in arrivo a giugno

I rocker californiani Trapt si preparano a pubblicare un nuovo album, intitolato Shadow Work, tramite l’etichetta discografica The Label Group/INgrooves. La data d'uscita è fissata per il 19 giugno 2020.
Il disco, l’ottavo per la band statunitense, seguito di DNA del 2016, conterrà le canzoni riportate di seguito:
01. Make It Out Alive
02. I Want To Want What I Want
03. Tell Me How You Really Feel
04. Too Little Too Late
05. Far Enough Away
06. Turn Me Around Again
07. Trying Too Hard
08. Let Me Down Slowly
09. Too Far Away
10. Get You Back
11. Hold And Be Held
I primi due singoli dell’album, Make It Out Alive e Tell Me How You Really Feel, saranno pubblicati il 15 maggio, mentre un terzo brano, Far Enough Away, sarà ascoltabile dal 22 maggio.