15/05/20
HORN
Mohngang

15/05/20
WOLVES DEN
Miserere

15/05/20
UNANIMATED
Ancient God of Evil (ristampa)

15/05/20
OLD CORPSE ROAD
On Ghastly Shores Lays the Wreckage of Our Lore

15/05/20
TRIPTYKON
Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)

15/05/20
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS
Prehensile Tales

15/05/20
RAVENSCRY
100

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

15/05/20
TYRANT (USA)
Hereafter

12/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO VERDI - FIRENZE

15/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

16/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE

16/05/20
MILADY METAL FEST (ANNULLATO)
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

16/05/20
OSTROGOTH + KILLER + WITCHUNTER (ANNULLATO)
WISHLIST - ROMA

17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
ROYAL HUNT: posticipato a data da destinarsi il nuovo disco
12/05/2020 - 12:33 (89 letture)

mauroe20
Martedì 12 Maggio 2020, 16.21.37
1
una band di gran classe
22/07/2010
Intervista
ROYAL HUNT
Ritorno alle radici
 
12/05/2020 - 12:33
ROYAL HUNT: posticipato a data da destinarsi il nuovo disco
19/11/2019 - 19:39
ROYAL HUNT: tornano nel 2020 con un concept album
14/07/2018 - 10:28
ROYAL HUNT: diffuso il nuovo video
22/03/2018 - 07:08
ROYAL HUNT: guarda il nuovo video
06/02/2018 - 23:02
ROYAL HUNT: a breve il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un lyric video
26/04/2017 - 19:33
ROYAL HUNT: pubblicato il live video di ''A Life To Die For''
05/04/2017 - 18:32
ROYAL HUNT: guarda il live video di 'Wasted Time'
17/02/2016 - 18:32
ROYAL HUNT: guarda un estratto dal nuovo live DVD
28/01/2016 - 20:17
ROYAL HUNT: a marzo uscirà un live album
22/12/2015 - 23:28
ROYAL HUNT: in arrivo a marzo un nuovo doppio live album
12/05/2020 - 19:48
TIMO TOLKKI`S INFINITE VISIONS: svelato il titolo del disco in arrivo
12/05/2020 - 19:27
GOBLINS BLADE: la copertina e la tracklist di ''Of Angels and Snakes'' in arrivo a giugno
12/05/2020 - 19:23
EMPTINESS: al lavoro sul sesto album
12/05/2020 - 17:45
EXHUMED: ascolta ''Rot Your Brain'' dallo split coi Gruesome
12/05/2020 - 17:43
CENTINEX: ''Beyond The Dark'' dal nuovo album
12/05/2020 - 17:36
IKU-TURSO: ecco lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
12/05/2020 - 17:31
CRYSTAL SKULL: firmano con la Underground Symphony, disponibili i dettagli del debutto
12/05/2020 - 17:25
SHORTINO: ecco un nuovo video
12/05/2020 - 17:22
METAL DE FACTO: disponibile il video di ''Bacchanalia''
12/05/2020 - 17:18
IGNORE THE SIGN: presentato il nuovo singolo
 
