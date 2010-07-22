ROYAL HUNT: posticipato a data da destinarsi il nuovo disco

La band danese Royal Hunt
, dopo avere annunciato
a fine 2019 l’arrivo di un nuovo album, previsto in questo 2020, ha recentemente comunicato con rammarico la posticipazione della data d’uscita del disco in questione:"We understand that you'd like to hear more about our new album and such, but – due to the ongoing 'Wuhan virus' pandemic – all release plans have been cancelled / changed / postponed.
It's very frustrating for everyone including us and our crew: no release date yet, no touring plans or any kind of activities that keep the band going… very unfortunate scenario. Yet we hope that the current situation will change for the better in due time and - as of now - would like to wish you all to stay safe and take good care of each other"
Attualmente non è stata rivelata una data d’uscita ufficiale, con la band che attenderà gli sviluppi della corrente emergenza sanitaria prima di fissarne una.