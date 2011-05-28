KATALEPSY: ascolta un brano dal nuovo ''Terra Mortuum Est''

|
I russi Katalepsy hanno diffuso il lyric video del brano Those Who Rot The Souls, primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album Terra Mortuum Est in arrivo il prossimo 31 luglio via Unique Leader Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Closer than Flesh (3:55)
02. Night of Eden (3:57)
03. Those Who Rot the Souls (4:30)
04. The God of Grave (5:05)
05. Terra Mortuus Est (3:53)
06. Kings of the Underground (3:15)
07. Deep Down Madness (4:25)
08. No Rest No Peace (4:26)
09. From the Dark Past (They Come) (4:59)
10. Neonomicon III (5:02)
11. Land of Million Crosses (6:39)