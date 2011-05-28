      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/05/20
HORN
Mohngang

15/05/20
WOLVES DEN
Miserere

15/05/20
UNANIMATED
Ancient God of Evil (ristampa)

15/05/20
OLD CORPSE ROAD
On Ghastly Shores Lays the Wreckage of Our Lore

15/05/20
TRIPTYKON
Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)

15/05/20
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS
Prehensile Tales

15/05/20
RAVENSCRY
100

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

15/05/20
TYRANT (USA)
Hereafter

CONCERTI

12/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO VERDI - FIRENZE

15/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

16/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE

16/05/20
MILADY METAL FEST (ANNULLATO)
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

16/05/20
OSTROGOTH + KILLER + WITCHUNTER (ANNULLATO)
WISHLIST - ROMA

17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
KATALEPSY: ascolta un brano dal nuovo ''Terra Mortuum Est''
12/05/2020 - 14:43 (41 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/05/2020 - 14:43
KATALEPSY: ascolta un brano dal nuovo ''Terra Mortuum Est''
27/07/2019 - 15:58
KATALEPSY: pubblicato il lyric video di un nuovo brano
27/05/2016 - 20:10
KATALEPSY: tutto 'Gravenous Hour' ascoltabile in streaming
19/05/2016 - 10:03
KATALEPSY: ecco il brano 'To the Lords of Nihil'
23/04/2016 - 11:10
KATALEPSY: online il lyric video di 'Critical Black Mass'
18/03/2016 - 18:29
KATALEPSY: a maggio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
20/07/2014 - 10:42
KATALEPSY: guarda il nuovo video
18/03/2012 - 10:42
KATALEPSY: ecco l'artwork del nuovo disco
28/05/2011 - 14:58
KATALEPSY: hanno firmato un nuovo contratto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/05/2020 - 19:48
TIMO TOLKKI`S INFINITE VISIONS: svelato il titolo del disco in arrivo
12/05/2020 - 19:27
GOBLINS BLADE: la copertina e la tracklist di ''Of Angels and Snakes'' in arrivo a giugno
12/05/2020 - 19:23
EMPTINESS: al lavoro sul sesto album
12/05/2020 - 17:45
EXHUMED: ascolta ''Rot Your Brain'' dallo split coi Gruesome
12/05/2020 - 17:43
CENTINEX: ''Beyond The Dark'' dal nuovo album
12/05/2020 - 17:36
IKU-TURSO: ecco lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
12/05/2020 - 17:31
CRYSTAL SKULL: firmano con la Underground Symphony, disponibili i dettagli del debutto
12/05/2020 - 17:25
SHORTINO: ecco un nuovo video
12/05/2020 - 17:22
METAL DE FACTO: disponibile il video di ''Bacchanalia''
12/05/2020 - 17:18
IGNORE THE SIGN: presentato il nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     