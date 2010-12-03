THE GHOST INSIDE: ascolta ‘‘Pressure Point’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a giugno

I californiani The Ghost Inside
torneranno a pubblicare un album di inediti dopo cinque anni dalla pausa dalle attività musicali (legata ad un grave incidente stradale che aveva coinvolto i membri del gruppo); il prossimo 5 giugno 2020, infatti, la band pubblicherà The Ghost Inside
tramite l’etichetta Epitaph Records
.
Il bassista Jim Riley
ha sottolineato con fermezza come l’album non sia il semplice ricordo di quel tragico incidente, ma come invece esso tratti la determinazione di rilanciarsi e la crescita personale. Ha inoltre dichiarato, a riguardo delle canzoni contenute nel disco:"Almost all The Ghost Inside songs take the listener on a journey from dark to light or from despair to hope. On this record, we made a conscious effort to let individual songs explore different emotions we've been experiencing and not force them to have a positive turn. […] Instead we embraced being pissed off and let it pour out through some of the most aggressive and pointed lyrics we've ever had. We try to avoid cursing in our songs but sometimes you're just so fed up that nothing less than a big loud “fuck” will get the job done.”
Il disco omonimo, prodotto da Will Putney
, conterrà i seguenti undici brani: 01. 1333
02. Still Alive
03. The Outcast
04. Pressure Point
05. Overexposure
06. Make Or Break
07. Unseen
08. One Choice
09. Phoenix Rise
10. Begin Again
11. Aftermath
La band ha reso disponibile anche un nuovo singolo, Pressure Point
, ascoltabile tramite il player sottostante. Il primo singolo del disco, Aftermath
, è invece ascoltabile a questo link
.