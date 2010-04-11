HORN: tutto ''Mohngang'' in streaming

Cliccando qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima in streaming tutto Mohngang
, il nuovo album della band pagan black metal Horn
. Come annunciato nelle settimane scorse, il disco uscirà il 15 maggio tramite Iron Bonehead Productions
.
Ne ricordiamo la tracklist:1. Einleitung - Der Wettlauf zum Meer
2. Satt scheint der Sud der Tat
3. De står her somsletta
4. Wär nicht Traubhagel
5. Handkreis und Chor
6. Upstream Canals, a ship's bell sounds
7. Dulcimerstück
8. Vom Tribock hohl geschossen
9. Ødegård und Pendelschlag
10. Die mit dem Bogen auf dem Kreuz (cello version)