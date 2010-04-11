      Privacy Policy
 
Mohngang
15/05/20
HORN
Mohngang

15/05/20
ASHTAR
Kaikuja

15/05/20
ASKING ALEXANDRIA
Like a House on Fire

15/05/20
WOLVES DEN
Miserere

15/05/20
UNANIMATED
Ancient God of Evil (ristampa)

15/05/20
TRIPTYKON
Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)

15/05/20
OLD CORPSE ROAD
On Ghastly Shores Lays the Wreckage of Our Lore

15/05/20
UNANIMATED
In The Light Of Darkness (ristampa)

15/05/20
IN THE COMPANY OF SERPENTS
Lux

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

15/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

16/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE

16/05/20
MILADY METAL FEST (ANNULLATO)
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

16/05/20
OSTROGOTH + KILLER + WITCHUNTER (ANNULLATO)
WISHLIST - ROMA

17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

23/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (ANNULLATO)
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST - RIMINI
HORN: tutto ''Mohngang'' in streaming
13/05/2020 - 19:31

12/05/2015
Live Report
HORNA + FIDES INVERSA + TORTORUM + KULT
Cerbero (ex-Theatre), Rozzano (MI) 06/05/2015
11/04/2010
Live Report
TAAKE + HORNA
Girone infernale
 
13/05/2020 - 19:31
HORN: tutto ''Mohngang'' in streaming
13/04/2020 - 14:38
HORN: ascolta ''Wär nicht Traubhagel'' dal disco in arrivo
20/03/2020 - 11:16
HORNED ALMIGHTY: presentato il video di ''Devouring Armageddon'' dall'ultimo disco
18/03/2020 - 13:29
THORN IN SIDE: svelata la clip di ''Shark Inc.''
03/03/2020 - 18:46
THORN IN SIDE: ascolta il primo singolo dal debutto
26/02/2020 - 20:19
AUDREY HORNE: guarda il nuovo live video
23/02/2020 - 10:02
ON THORNS I LAY: ecco il video di ''Threnos''
21/02/2020 - 16:30
THORN IN SIDE: firmano con la Volcano Records, a breve l'esordio discografico
10/02/2020 - 19:42
NEXORUM: presentano il video del singolo ''Great Horned King''
07/02/2020 - 08:56
WVRM: ''Thorn Palace'' dal nuovo album
13/05/2020 - 19:43
RAVEN: in arrivo il quattordicesimo album
13/05/2020 - 19:44
FALCONER: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''From a Dying Ember'
13/05/2020 - 19:35
CRO-MAGS: online il video di ''From the Grave''
13/05/2020 - 19:24
CLOCKWORK: firmano con Underground Symphony Records, album in autunno
13/05/2020 - 19:15
GRIND HOUSE CLUB: aperta una raccolta fondi a supporto del locale padovano
13/05/2020 - 19:09
JINJER: disponibile la clip di ''Noah''
13/05/2020 - 17:37
LUCA SELLITTO: disponibile un estratto dal suo debutto solista
13/05/2020 - 17:29
STONEFLOWER: guarda il video di ''What Can Be Done''
13/05/2020 - 17:14
LORDS OF BLACK: torna Ronnie Romero alla voce, ascolta la versione acustica di ''Forevermore''
13/05/2020 - 17:13
GAEREA: ascolta il singolo ''Null'' dal nuovo album ''Limbo''
 
