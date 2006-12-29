      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
From A Dying Ember - Album Cover
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/05/20
HORN
Mohngang

15/05/20
ASHTAR
Kaikuja

15/05/20
ASKING ALEXANDRIA
Like a House on Fire

15/05/20
WOLVES DEN
Miserere

15/05/20
UNANIMATED
Ancient God of Evil (ristampa)

15/05/20
TRIPTYKON
Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)

15/05/20
OLD CORPSE ROAD
On Ghastly Shores Lays the Wreckage of Our Lore

15/05/20
UNANIMATED
In The Light Of Darkness (ristampa)

15/05/20
IN THE COMPANY OF SERPENTS
Lux

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

CONCERTI

15/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

16/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE

16/05/20
MILADY METAL FEST (ANNULLATO)
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

16/05/20
OSTROGOTH + KILLER + WITCHUNTER (ANNULLATO)
WISHLIST - ROMA

17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

23/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (ANNULLATO)
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST - RIMINI
FALCONER: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''From a Dying Ember'
13/05/2020 - 19:44 (48 letture)

RECENSIONI
85
73
72
55
72
65
ARTICOLI
29/12/06
Intervista
FALCONER
Parla Stefan
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/05/2020 - 19:44
FALCONER: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''From a Dying Ember'
23/02/2020 - 20:28
FALCONER: finite le registrazioni del nuovo album
12/03/2015 - 10:31
FALCONER: in arrivo la ristampa del debutto
05/06/2014 - 20:26
FALCONER: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
15/05/2014 - 15:53
FALCONER: ascolta un nuovo brano
17/04/2014 - 16:44
FALCONER: a giugno il nuovo disco, ecco la tracklist ed il primo singolo
15/12/2013 - 22:30
FALCONER: svelati i primi dettagli sul nuovo disco
08/02/2013 - 11:51
FALCONER: iniziano la scrittura del nuovo disco
22/06/2011 - 08:57
FALCONER: il video di 'Vid Rosornas Grav'
19/04/2011 - 12:35
FALCONER: nuova canzone online
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/05/2020 - 19:43
RAVEN: in arrivo il quattordicesimo album
13/05/2020 - 19:35
CRO-MAGS: online il video di ''From the Grave''
13/05/2020 - 19:31
HORN: tutto ''Mohngang'' in streaming
13/05/2020 - 19:24
CLOCKWORK: firmano con Underground Symphony Records, album in autunno
13/05/2020 - 19:15
GRIND HOUSE CLUB: aperta una raccolta fondi a supporto del locale padovano
13/05/2020 - 19:09
JINJER: disponibile la clip di ''Noah''
13/05/2020 - 17:37
LUCA SELLITTO: disponibile un estratto dal suo debutto solista
13/05/2020 - 17:29
STONEFLOWER: guarda il video di ''What Can Be Done''
13/05/2020 - 17:14
LORDS OF BLACK: torna Ronnie Romero alla voce, ascolta la versione acustica di ''Forevermore''
13/05/2020 - 17:13
GAEREA: ascolta il singolo ''Null'' dal nuovo album ''Limbo''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     