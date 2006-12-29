FALCONER: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''From a Dying Ember'

|
I Falconer hanno annunciato per il 26 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Metal Blade Records, del loro nuovo album From A Dying Ember. Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Desert Dreams.
Tracklist:
01. Kings And Queens
02. Desert Dreams
03. Redeem And Repent
04. Bland Sump Och Dy
05. Fool’s Crusade
06. Garnets And A Gilded Rose
07. In Regal Attire
08. Rejoice The Adorned
09. Testify
10. Thrust The Dagger Deep
11. Rapture
12. The Cauldron (digipak bonus Track)
13. Portals Of Light (acoustic version – digipak bonus track)
14. Long Gone By (acoustic version – digipak bonus track)