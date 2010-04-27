RAVEN: in arrivo il quattordicesimo album

|
Di recente John Gallagher dei britannici Raven ha dichiarato ai microfoni di The Metal Voice che il nuovo e quattordicesimo album della band uscirà a settembre di quest'anno. Il disco sarà il successore di ExtermiNation del 2015.
Ecco quanto annunciato:
"We have had this pain in the ass process of getting this new album together, with just about every hurdle and impediment that got got in the way of it. However it will be coming out September 2020 and we would like to have one single out beforehand probably around July 2020. It will blow a lot of people's minds".
Si attendono maggiori dettagli.