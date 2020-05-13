SIMON COLLINS: firma per Frontiers Music Srl, in arrivo il quarto album ‘‘Become Human’’

|
Simon Collins pubblicherà il suo quarto album di inediti da solista, Become Human, dopo dodici anni dall’uscita dell’ultimo U-Catastrophe, del 2008.
L’album, che verrà pubblicato nell’autunno del 2020, vedrà la luce tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl, per cui l’artista ha recentemente firmato.
Il figlio di Phil Collins ha parlato delle tematiche affrontate nel disco e delle atmosfere che lo permeeranno:
"There's a school of thought that believes humans become spiritual, but I think it's the other way around. To me, we are spiritual beings who are learning to become human. Are we a way for the universe to know itself? Or is the universe a way for us to know ourselves?
This body of work reflects a deep, wild existential journey and sonic evolution. The soundscape explores a progressive fusion of electronic and rock influences, a cross-pollination of genres melding space atmospheres and ambient moods with progressive pop song craft, creating a futuristic progressive sounding album.”
Nuovi dettagli sul disco verranno rivelati durante la stagione estiva.