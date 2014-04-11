ONSLAUGHT: ‘‘Generation Antichrist’’ in arrivo ad agosto, svelati i dettagli

I thrasher britannici Onslaught
hanno recentemente fatto parlare di sé per la sostituzione della voce di Sy Keeler
con quella di Dave Garnett
. Con il nuovo cantante la band pubblicherà un album di inediti il prossimo 7 agosto 2020, intitolato Generation Antichrist
, tramite l’etichetta AFM Records
.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Daniel Bergstrand
(In Flames
, Meshuggah
) presso i Dugout Studios di Uppsala, in Svezia.
Il chitarrista Nige Rockett
ha commentato a riguardo del contributo del nuovo arrivato Dave Garnett
sul disco:"Everyone really stepped up to the plate massively on ‘Generation Antichrist’ but I have to single out our new vocalist Dave Garnett for smashing the vocals out of the park. It’s an unenviable task to follow in the big shoes of Sy Keeler but he’s made this album his own and in his own very cool style, I’m sure he’s gonna be hugely popular with the fans!”
Di seguito la tracklist, nella quale trova posto anche A Perfect Day To Die
, ultimo brano pubblicato con Keeler
al microfono, ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia:1. Rise to Power
2. Strike Fast Strike Hard
3. Bow Down To The Clowns
4. Generation Antichrist
5. All Seeing Eye
6. Addicted To The Smell Of Death
7. Empires Fall
8. Religiousuicide
9. A Perfect Day To Die
Un breve assaggio del brano Religiousuicide
è invece ascoltabile a questo link
.