BEHEMOTH: il video della cover di ''A Forest'' dei The Cure con Niklas Kvarforth

|
I polacchi Behemoth hanno diffuso il video ufficiale che hanno realizzato per il brano A Forest, cover dei The Cure che vede la partecipazione del frontman dei blackster Shining Niklas Kvarforth.
Il singolo farà parte del nuovo EP A Forest che la band di Nergal pubblicherà il prossimo 29 maggio via Metal Blade Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01 – “A Forest” (The Cure cover) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)
02 – A Forest (The Cure cover) (live from ‘Merry Christless‘, Warsaw Poland, December 2018) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)
03 – Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha
04 – Evoe