La copertina dell'EP
15/05/20
HORN
Mohngang

15/05/20
ALOGIA
Semendria

15/05/20
WOLVES DEN
Miserere

15/05/20
TRIPTYKON
Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)

15/05/20
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS
Prehensile Tales

15/05/20
RAVENSCRY
100

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

15/05/20
15/05/20
TYRANT (USA)
Hereafter

15/05/20
EXGENESIS
Solve Et Coagula

CONCERTI

15/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

16/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE

16/05/20
MILADY METAL FEST (ANNULLATO)
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

16/05/20
OSTROGOTH + KILLER + WITCHUNTER (ANNULLATO)
WISHLIST - ROMA

17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

23/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (ANNULLATO)
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST - RIMINI
BEHEMOTH: il video della cover di ''A Forest'' dei The Cure con Niklas Kvarforth
14/05/2020 - 09:45 (55 letture)

ARTICOLI
16/02/2020
Live Report
SLIPKNOT + BEHEMOTH
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 11/02/2020
20/04/2015
Live Report
BEHEMOTH + BOLZER + THAW
Atlantico, Roma, 15/04/2015
25/02/2014
Live Report
BEHEMOTH + IN SOLITUDE + INQUISITION + SVARTTJERN
Zona Roveri, Bologna, 20/02/2014
09/07/2012
Articolo
BEHEMOTH
As Above, So Below
25/02/2012
Live Report
CANNIBAL CORPSE + BEHEMOTH + LEGION OF THE DAMNED + MISERY INDEX
Estragon, Bologna, 21/02/2011
21/02/2012
Live Report
CANNIBAL CORPSE + BEHEMOTH + LEGION OF THE DAMNED + MISERY INDEX
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 16/02/2012
 
