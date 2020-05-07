ISOLATION FESTIVAL: ecco i dettagli dell'evento di oggi

Come diffuso in precedenza (qui
i dettagli), la Century Media Records
e EMP
hanno annunciato i dettagli e gli orari delle band che parteciperanno al festival in streaming Isolation Festival
che avrà inizio oggi alle 20.
Qui di seguito gli orari delle band:
20:00 – Baest
20:24 – Hideous Divinity
20:41 – Svart Crown
21:00 – The Offering
21:28 – Bonded
21:44 – Deserted Fear
22:05 – Angelus Apartida
22:28 – Omnium Gatherum
22:36 – Lucifer
22:54 – Borknagar
23:08 – Voivod
23:22 – Insomnium
23:37 + Late night show: Dead Lord
Per seguire l'evento bisogna cliccare questo link
.