POSTVORTA: disponibile il nuovo album ''Siderael Pt. One''

I nostrani Postvorta hanno diffuso sul proprio profilo bandcamp lo streaming integrale di Siderael PT. One, nuovo album pubblicato oggi.
Il disco è disponibile nella formula "Name Your Price" e il ricavato andrà in beneficenza alla Croce Rossa italiana.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Through 4k Lenses 07:22
2. Viper 08:09
3. Spoon 05:59
4. Lunar 08:13
5. Fog and Concrete 07:16
6. More Than 10.000 05:43
Questa è la dichiarazione di Andrea Fioravanti:
Like a lot of other bands out there, we wanted to take a snapshot of this strange and sad period through making new music. We only had a small part of the plan in mind, but what we knew for sure was was that we had no money at all to invest, we would not have the chance to go to the studio and everything had to be recorded at home. Well, we made (some of us ) it and I am proud of what came out.
After 4 pretty heavy albums( even if Nickelback sounds heavier than us ), I felt the need to take the music in a different direction. I felt the need to capture these dark days by changing my approach to the band rather than the music. We changed our skin for a while or at least for the first part of this process. Throughout this process I questioned putting Postvorta’s name on this project, mainly out of fear of people not understanding this sharp change in style. I don’t know what will come next and I don’t mind being blamed for it. If you expect growls and heavy riffing, don’t bother opening the link and prepare your #makepostvortagreatagain hashtags. What you will find instead, are graceful harmonic melodies with enchanting female vocal lines and a massive electronic-influenced experience.
Most importantly, this record will be released on a name your price basis, with all proceeds being donated to the Red Cross.
So without further ado, here is Siderael Pt. One.