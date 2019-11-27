      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/05/20
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS
Prehensile Tales

15/05/20
IN THE COMPANY OF SERPENTS
Lux

15/05/20
TRIPTYKON
Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)

15/05/20
ASKING ALEXANDRIA
Like a House on Fire

15/05/20
SINISTHRA
The Broad and Beaten Way

15/05/20
PARADISE LOST
Obsidian

15/05/20
OLD CORPSE ROAD
On Ghastly Shores Lays the Wreckage of Our Lore

15/05/20
TYRANT (USA)
Hereafter

15/05/20
EXGENESIS
Solve Et Coagula

15/05/20
ALOGIA
Semendria

CONCERTI

15/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

16/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE

16/05/20
MILADY METAL FEST (ANNULLATO)
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

16/05/20
OSTROGOTH + KILLER + WITCHUNTER (ANNULLATO)
WISHLIST - ROMA

17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

23/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (ANNULLATO)
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST - RIMINI
POSTVORTA: disponibile il nuovo album ''Siderael Pt. One''
15/05/2020 - 10:15 (34 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/05/2020 - 10:15
POSTVORTA: disponibile il nuovo album ''Siderael Pt. One''
19/02/2020 - 19:41
POSTVORTA: tutto il nuovo album ''Porrima'' in streaming
23/01/2020 - 19:48
POSTVORTA: svelata la clip del secondo singolo da ''Porrima''
12/01/2020 - 11:49
POSTVORTA: ascolta il nuovo singolo dall'album ''Porrima''
11/12/2019 - 20:31
POSTVORTA: ecco la copertina e la tracklist di ''Porrima''
27/11/2019 - 13:18
POSTVORTA: in arrivo il nuovo ''Porrima''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/05/2020 - 12:29
TRIPTYKON: guarda ''Rex Irae'' dal nuovo live DVD
15/05/2020 - 12:26
PARADISE LOST: ecco il video di ''Darker Thoughts''
15/05/2020 - 11:44
SERMENT: ascolta il primo singolo dal debutto discografico
15/05/2020 - 11:35
VEGA: presentano un nuovo singolo
15/05/2020 - 11:29
EVIL INVADERS: guarda il live video di ''Victim Of Sacrifice''
15/05/2020 - 11:18
ROCK THE CASTLE: prime conferme per l'edizione 2021
15/05/2020 - 10:23
OKKULTOKRATI: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
15/05/2020 - 00:07
DISAMARA: il debutto ‘‘Notturna è la Quiete’’, in arrivo a fine maggio, è disponibile in anteprima
15/05/2020 - 00:05
PROTEST THE HERO: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘From The Sky’’
15/05/2020 - 00:03
AVATAR: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Hunter Gatherer’’, disponibile il primo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     